* Dollar/yen back above 117 after sliding to 115.97
overnight
* Rebound in crude oil and equities help dollar bounce
* Euro awaits ECB policy decision for near-term cues
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 21 The dollar came off a one-year low
against the yen on Thursday as crude oil prices bounced, while
the euro awaited a policy decision from the European Central
Bank for near-term cues.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 117.41 yen by
midday.
It descended to 115.97 overnight, its lowest since January
2015. But a report by Bloomberg quoting an unidentified Tokyo
official that authorities were "closely watching the currency
markets" lifted the greenback, traders said.
Reflationary stimulus policies under Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe have helped to weaken the yen, and authorities are
generally seen to be wary towards the currency appreciating
excessively.
"That a Japanese official was reportedly prompted to speak
on the yen was likely due to the excessive move seen on
Wednesday, rather than the fact that dollar/yen fell into the
115 threshold," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.0879 after pulling
back from an overnight high of $1.0976 following the dollar's
surge against the yen. The common currency has gained about 0.2
percent so far this month.
"Risk aversion related to global issues may result in
periods of support for the euro," wrote currency analysts at
Credit Suisse.
"Falling oil, however, raise risks that ECB may ease again,"
they added.
The ECB is widely seen keeping all interest rates on hold at
Thursday's policy meeting. But the central bank is also expected
to highlight increasing growth and inflation risks, raising the
prospect of further policy easing later this year.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 99.202 after
probing a low of 98.626 on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar, battered earlier in the week amid the
tumult in global risk assets and commodities, was up 0.2 percent
at $0.6922 following the mild rebound in crude oil
prices.
(Editing by Sam Holmes & Kim Coghill)