* Greenback recovers from one-year low vs. yen
* Euro under pressure after Draghi signals more easing
* Dollar index firms, on track for slight weekly gain
* Downbeat U.S. data raise doubts Fed will hike again soon
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 22 The dollar firmed slightly against
a basket of currencies early on Friday, as traders were caught
in a tug-of-war between rising expectations of monetary easing
by other major central banks and fading hopes for more rate
hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, rose about 0.1 percent to
99.185, below Thursday's more than one-month session high of
99.790. But it was still on track to mark a gain of 0.2 percent
for the week.
The euro skidded on Thursday after unexpectedly strong
remarks from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
suggesting the bank could launch additional stimulus measures in
the euro zone within months, against a backdrop of fading growth
and inflation prospects.
"Downside risks have increased again amid heightened
uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects,
volatility in financial and commodity markets, and geopolitical
risks," Draghi told a news conference. "We are not surrendering
in front of these global factors."
The euro was down about 0.2 percent at $1.0857,
poised for a weekly dip of about 0.6 percent, though it managed
to bounce off a two-week low of $1.0776 touched in the wake of
Draghi's comments.
"This may be a function of the existing overhang of spec
short EUR positions and of course doubts that the Fed will raise
rates again any time soon," wrote Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist at Westpac in Sydney, who noted that a March hike is
only 22 percent priced in.
U.S. data on Thursday reinforced doubts that the Fed would
unveil more tightening anytime soon. Weekly jobless claims
climbed to a six-month peak, raising questions about the
strength of the labour market, and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region contracted for a fifth straight month.
The dollar edged up about 0.1 percent against the yen to
117.79, well above Thursday's session low of 115.97,
which was its deepest nadir since January 2015, and on track for
a weekly gain of 0.5 percent.
The euro eased down about 0.1 percent against its Japanese
counterpart to 127.88 after notching a low of
126.17 on Thursday, its lowest since April.
The Bank of Japan is "taking a serious look" at expanding
its monetary easing measures as sliding oil prices make it
harder to reach its 2 percent inflation target, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Friday.
A stronger yen and falling stock prices will loom large at
the central bank's next two-day policy meeting on Jan. 28 and
29, the report said.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that
he is not thinking of adopting a negative interest rate policy
now, signalling that any further monetary easing will likely
take the form of an expansion of its current massive
asset-buying programme.
(Editing Shri Navaratnam)