* Greenback recovers from this week's one-year low vs. yen
* Euro under pressure after Draghi signals more easing
* Dollar index firms, on track for slight weekly gain
* Downbeat U.S. data raises doubts Fed will hike again soon
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 22 The dollar firmed against a basket
of currencies on Friday, as rising expectations of monetary
easing by other major central banks offset fading chances of
more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, rose about 0.2 percent to
99.260, below Thursday's more than one-month session high of
99.790. But it was still on track to mark a gain of 0.3 percent
for the week.
The dollar edged up about 0.1 percent against the yen to
117.80, on track for a weekly gain of about 0.6 percent.
It remained well above Thursday's session low of 115.97,
which was its deepest nadir since January 2015, a move that
likely did not go unnoticed by policymakers at the Bank of
Japan.
"Given the strength of the yen, there has been some
speculation lately that the BOJ has been under more pressure,
especially given reports that the BOJ might cut its CPI
forecast," said Mitul Kotecha, currency strategist at Barclays
in Singapore.
"That's part of the reason why dollar/yen is looking a bit
more sticky," he said.
The BOJ is likely to cut its core consumer inflation
forecast for the coming fiscal year to possibly below 1 percent
at a policy review next week, according to three sources
familiar with its thinking.
Japan's central bank is "taking a serious look" at expanding
its monetary easing measures as sliding oil prices make it
harder to reach its 2 percent inflation target, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Friday.
A stronger yen and falling stock prices will loom large at
the central bank's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting, the report said.
The euro slumped about 0.2 percent against its Japanese
counterpart to 127.72 after notching a low of
126.17 on Thursday, its lowest since April.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that he is not
thinking of adopting a negative interest rate policy now,
signalling that any further monetary easing will likely take the
form of an expansion of its current massive asset-buying
programme.
The euro was down about 0.3 percent at $1.0846,
poised for a weekly dip of about 0.7 percent, though it managed
to bounce off a two-week low of $1.0776 touched in the wake of
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments.
The euro skidded on Thursday after unexpectedly strong
remarks from Draghi suggesting the bank could launch additional
stimulus measures in the euro zone within months, against a
backdrop of fading growth and inflation prospects.
"Downside risks have increased again amid heightened
uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects,
volatility in financial and commodity markets, and geopolitical
risks," Draghi told a news conference. "We are not surrendering
in front of these global factors."
But the single currency rebounded from its Draghi-triggered
lows, partly due to positioning and partly to flagging
expectations that more Fed hikes are on the near-term horizon.
"This may be a function of the existing overhang of spec
short EUR positions and of course doubts that the Fed will raise
rates again any time soon," wrote Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist at Westpac in Sydney, noting that only a 22 percent
chance of a March hike is priced in.
U.S. data on Thursday reinforced doubts that the Fed would
unveil more tightening anytime soon. Weekly jobless claims
climbed to a six-month peak, raising questions about the
strength of the labour market, and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region contracted for a fifth straight month.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)