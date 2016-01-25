(Corrects day of Japanese trade data release to Monday in 8th
paragraph)
* Fed, Bank of Japan meetings in focus this week
* Speculators reduced dollar positions - IMM data
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 25 The dollar edged down on Monday
but remained well off recent lows as markets started the week on
a calmer note, and investors turned their attention to upcoming
central bank meetings.
The dollar inched down about 0.2 percent against its
Japanese counterpart to 118.57, but remained not far from
a two-week high of 118.88 touched on Friday, just a day after it
dropped to a one-year low of 115.97.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its
federal funds rate unchanged at 0.25-0.50 percent at the
conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. However, the
possibility of cooling inflation and recent global market
volatility could prompt the Fed to signal concern about the U.S.
and world economic outlooks.
"Markets are concerned about both continued tightening and a
U.S. recession. They likely only need to worry about one,"
Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley
wrote in a note to clients.
"Were the Fed to remind the market that it remains
data-dependent, it could temporarily alleviate some of the
pressure on USD," Sheets said.
The Bank of Japan will also conclude a two-day policy
meeting on Friday, at which sources familiar with its thinking
say it is likely to cut its core consumer inflation forecast for
the coming fiscal year to possibly below 1 percent.
While the BOJ is expected to hold steady this week, downbeat
economic reports have increased market speculation of more
easing steps this year.
Japanese trade data released early on Monday showed exports
skidded 8 percent from a year earlier, a deeper drop than
forecast and down for the third straight month as the slowdown
in China and emerging markets took a toll.
Fears of the fallout of the slowing growth in China helped
send crude oil prices to 13-year lows last week. The risk-averse
mood and volatile markets have led investors to pare bets on any
more Fed interest rate hikes on the near horizon, and reduce
their dollar positions.
Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a
fourth straight week through Jan. 19, as net longs fell to their
lowest level since late October, according to Reuters
calculations and the latest data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The euro was up about 0.1 percent at $1.0793, but
not far from a two-week low of $1.0776 hit on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's unexpectedly
strong hints that the ECB could have additional stimulus
measures up its sleeve.
Draghi stressed on Friday the outlook for a gradual economic
recovery in the euro zone had not changed, and that the bank had
plenty of instruments at its disposal to push meagre euro zone
inflation levels higher and was both determined and willing to
act.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was slightly lower at
99.530, but still not far from a more than one-month high of
99.790 touched on Thursday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)