* Dollar subdued ahead of Fed policy review
* Rebound in oil prices lift Canadian dollar
* Steep fall in Swiss franc sparks intervention talk
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 27 The U.S. dollar kept to the
sidelines early on Wednesday with the market waiting for a
interest rate steer from the Federal Reserve, while a fleeting
rebound in oil prices sparked a short-covering rally in
currencies like the Canadian dollar.
Weakness in the Swiss franc caught some attention, sparking
talk the Swiss National Bank could have been selling. The euro
jumped to a one-year high of 1.1059 francs, while the
greenback came within a whisker of 1.0200 francs - its
highest in nearly two months.
The dollar index last stood at 99.061, nursing a 0.3
percent fall on Tuesday. It eased against the euro and sterling
and fell sharply versus its Canadian peer.
The greenback managed to eke out a slim gain on the yen,
which softened broadly as a rally on Wall Street dampened demand
for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
Wednesday's main focus will be the outcome of the Fed's Jan
26-27 policy review. While the central bank is almost certain to
keep interest rates unchanged, investors are keen to see its
latest economic outlook given the turbulent start to global
financial markets this year.
Yet, with Fed fund futures <0#FF:> implying just one rate
hike this year, the risk is that anything the Fed says may be
interpreted as hawkish. That could see the greenback bounce
back, some traders said.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets on Thursday and
the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday.
"Currencies will continue to oscillate within recent ranges,
but news from the FOMC, RBNZ, and BOJ could see a breakout,"
analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
The euro last stood at $1.0868, pulling up from
Monday's trough of $1.0789, although it remained well within
this month's $1.0711-$1.0985 range.
The Canadian dollar stood out, rallying over 1 percent to as
high as C$1.4045 per USD. It was last at $1.4122.
Fuelling the loonie's rise was a four-percent-plus jump in
oil prices as investors hoped OPEC and non-OPEC producers were
inching closer to a deal to reduce output amid one of the
biggest supply gluts in decades.
Currencies of other oil exporters such as the Norwegian
crown and Russian rouble
also gained ground.
Early Wednesday, however, U.S. crude made a sudden reversal
and shed 2.6 percent, underlining the uncertainty of the
commodity's outlook.
Ahead of the Fed outcome is Australia's inflation data. A
soft number could encourage some selling in the Aussie, which
was flirting with 70 U.S. cents.
After several failed attempts to push the Aussie below the
Jan. 15 low of $0.6827 - a near seven-year trough - the market
has been testing the upside.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)