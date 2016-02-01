(Adds missing phrase on safe haven flows in the fourth
paragraph)
* Yen nurses biggest one-day fall vs USD in over a year
* China data not bad enough to provide lift for safe-haven
yen
* BOJ surprise rate cut drives global bond yields lower
* Euro hit as European yields deeper in negative territory
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 1 The yen nursed broad losses
on Monday and the euro struggled for traction after the Bank of
Japan adopted negative interest rates, heightening expectations
that the European Central bank will ease policy too, making
European bond yields slide.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 121.30 yen, after
having jumped nearly 2 percent on Friday - its biggest one-day
rally in over a year.
A survey of Chinese manufacturers that showed factory
activity contracted for an eleventh straight month in the
world's second largest economy hit Chinese stocks, but fell
short of inspiring safe-haven flows in the yen.
Some analysts believed that the BOJ's surprise easing was
partly aimed at forestalling the yen's appreciation, after the
currency firmed to its strongest in a year last month when safe
haven flows poured in amid a rout in global equity and crude oil
markets. The dollar touched 115.97 yen, its weakest since
January 2015.
The BOJ said Friday it will charge 0.1 percent interest on
current accounts that financial institutions hold at the central
bank in an effort to stimulate the economy and prevent a
deflationary mindset from taking hold.
"Until recently, BOJ Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda openly
denied the possibility of lowering interest rates on current
account deposits. The central bank may have considered the
latest meeting as a chance to cause a strong surprise after
seeing market expectations towards lower rates subside broadly,"
wrote Naohiko Baba, chief Japan economist at Goldman Sachs in
Tokyo.
"Furthermore, Kuroda added that the central bank is ready to
lower rates further if needed. This was likely aimed to keep
retaining the currency market's attention and prevent the yen
from rising."
The market will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the BOJ's
next move, but the central bank may have already used one of its
main weapons -the element of surprise.
"It remains to be seen if the yen can stay weak if global
risk aversion takes hold again. Market players will be wary of
the BOJ taking action in that case, but they may conclude that
the central bank won't step in until dollar/yen falls into the
116 range," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in
Tokyo.
"The BOJ can lower interest rates further into negative
territory, but the impact could be limited. For example the ECB
did deepen negative deposit rates in December but this was
considered a disappointment."
The BOJ's move to adopt negative rates on Friday only
cemented expectations the European Central Bank would ease
further, sending German two-year yields to a fresh
trough of nearly 50 basis points below zero.
That weighed on the euro, which was last at $1.0851,
up 0.2 percent but well off last week's high of $1.0968. The
common currency also pared gains on the yen, stepping back to
131.53 from a one-month high of 132.45.
Weakness in both the euro and yen helped drive the dollar
index back towards 100.00. It traded at 99.462, just off
Friday's peak of 99.829.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy of
China-related trades, was down 0.2 percent at $0.7069.
