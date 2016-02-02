* Yen still struggling to regain traction
* Major currencies mostly sidelined, sterling & loonie
outperform
* Aussie holds above 71 cents ahead of RBA
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 2 The yen remained in the doldrums
on Tuesday after a restless session overnight, while the
Australian dollar held firm as investors bet the Reserve Bank of
Australia will resist the recent trend for surprise policy
easings.
The dollar bought 120.85 yen, staying near a peak of
121.70 set on Friday after a shock cut in Japanese interest
rates sent yen bulls packing.
The euro fetched 131.68 yen, also not far from a
high of 132.45.
Against the greenback, the common currency flirted with
$1.0900 after bouncing off a low of $1.0815. It was still
well within a $1.0711-$1.0985 range seen in January.
Trading was subdued with cautious commentary from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Federal Reserve Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer keeping investors sidelined.
Draghi highlighted the risks facing the euro zone and
reiterated the ECB was ready to review its monetary policy
stance in early March.
Sounding equally wary, Fischer said it was "difficult to
judge" the likely implications of recent volatility in global
financial markets. His speech appeared to reinforce the view
that a follow-up move to the December rate hike would be a long
time coming.
Australia's central bank is next in line to give the market
an update on its outlook following its first policy review of
the year on Tuesday.
All 32 analysts in a Reuters poll expect the RBA to hold
rates at 2 percent for an eighth month, while leaving the door
open to easing if necessary.
If nothing transpires from this event, the market will wait
for the RBA's quarterly monetary policy statement on Friday. The
comprehensive report will include the central bank's latest
forecasts for growth and inflation.
"Our economists expect the RBA to leave rates unchanged and
markets are pricing in only a marginal 5 percent probability of
a move," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"That said, recent dovish surprises from the ECB, BOJ and
RBNZ arguably caution against turning too complacent on the RBA,
and there is scope for a more dovish signal in the statement of
monetary policy released on Friday."
The Aussie held just above 71 U.S. cents, having
recently bounced off a near seven-year trough of $0.6827.
The Canadian dollar was a standout currency, rising against
the greenback even in the face of a sharp drop in oil prices. It
climbed to a one-month high of C$1.3908 per USD and was
last at C$1.3944.
Sterling was also in demand after a survey showed British
factories enjoyed a brighter start to the year than expected
thanks to surging output at large manufacturers.
The pound stood at $1.4426, after posting a 1.4
percent rally on Monday.
