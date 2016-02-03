* Dollar/yen hands back big chunk of gains made after BOJ
easing
* Oil's retreat takes focus away from central bank policies
* Euro supported by risk aversion as U.S. yields decline
* Canadian, Australian dollars on defensive as oil weakens
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 The yen edged higher
against the dollar on Wednesday as falling oil prices sparked an
investor flight into safer assets, driving down U.S. debt yields
to 10-month lows and dulling the greenback's appeal.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 119.64 yen, pulling
away from a six-week high of 121.70 yen set on Friday after the
Bank of Japan stunned the markets by adopting a negative
interest rate policy.
But oil prices have since resumed declining, shaking equity
markets and bringing investors' focus back to global growth
woes.
"Since China growth concerns began shaking the markets in
August, the broad theme has been central banks versus global
risk," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays
in Tokyo.
"The yen benefited from the latest round of 'risk off'. The
euro, which gained as U.S. yields fell, has also become a sort
of safe-haven since August. I don't see China woes subsiding
soon and the central bank versus global risk theme could play
out indefinitely."
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0915, but was still
up around 0.8 percent so far this week.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 1.828
percent at one point on Wednesday, the lowest since April 2015.
Such falls in U.S. yields amid concerns about slowing U.S.
economic growth and growing investor doubts about how much the
Federal Reserve can raise interest rates this year have posed
headwinds for the dollar.
Still, the Bank of Japan's foray into negative interest
rates may eventually trigger capital flows that lend support to
the dollar against the yen, market participants say.
With many Japanese government bond yields now in negative
territory, global FX reserve managers may shift some of their
holdings into the dollar and away from the yen, said Jesper
Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
"A lot of sovereign reserves are in yen, and they might want
to consider shifting out of yen... In many of these boardrooms
there's an opposition to hold too much currencies with negative
yield," Bargmann said.
In the wake of the BOJ's surprise move, Japanese government
bonds with maturities of up to eight years are now being quoted
with negative yields.
"We definitely saw a shift away from the euro and in favour
of the yen before and now we may see a move away from the yen,"
said Bargmann, referring to the possibility of reserve
diversification over the next three to six months.
The latest drop in oil dampened commodity currencies,
although the New Zealand dollar rose after a strong jobs report.
A surprise drop in New Zealand's unemployment rate to more
than six-year lows and comments from the central bank governor
added to views that New Zealand's central bank is likely to
leave interest rates unchanged in March.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.5 percent to $0.6544,
outperforming against the Australian dollar, which fell 0.3
percent against the U.S. dollar to $0.7015.
The Aussie remained on the defensive after sliding 1 percent
on Tuesday when the Reserve Bank of Australia stood pat on
monetary policy but left the door open to future easing.
The weakness in oil prices weighed on the Canadian dollar,
with the U.S. dollar rising 0.3 percent to C$1.4093.
Brent crude was down 0.5 percent in Asia on
Wednesday after sliding 4.4 percent on Tuesday.
