* Dollar extends Friday's post-payrolls gains
* Details encouraging despite miss in headline U.S. jobs
numbers
* Much of Asia shut for the Lunar New Year holidays
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 8 The dollar extended its
post-payrolls gains on Monday in a sluggish start to the week
with the Lunar New Year holidays and the Super Bowl game all but
guaranteeing a tepid session in Asia.
The dollar index ticked up 0.1 percent to 97.144,
after having climbed 0.6 percent on Friday thanks to an upbeat
non-farm payrolls report.
While the headline employment gain of 151,000 undershot
expectations, details were encouraging including a 0.5 percent
jump in average hourly earnings - the biggest gain in a year.
The jobless rate dipped to an 8-year low of 4.9 percent.
"This provides further evidence of the nascent improvement
in wages growth, with some solid increases coming through in the
past six months," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
"The evidence is increasingly pointing towards a more
resilient consumer, with falling unemployment and rising wages.
A continuation of these themes would likely help quell fears
over U.S. growth prospects."
The euro traded at $1.1131, having retreated from a
three-month peak of $1.1250 touched on Friday.
Against the yen, the greenback rebounded 0.5 percent to
117.38, from Friday's 2-1/2 week trough of 116.285.
The dollar still nursed a 3.6-percent slide on the yen last
week, marking its biggest weekly drop since July 2009. It had
been under broad pressure as the market moved to price out the
risk of a hike in U.S. interest rates this year.
"What we are seeing today is a correction after overwhelming
selling in the dollar we saw last week. It is just unwinding of
positions, not fresh bets against the yen," said Koichi
Takamatsu, executive director of forex trading at Nomura
Securities.
Worries about slowing global growth combined with a loss in
U.S. economic momentum in the fourth quarter have convinced many
investors that the next hike by the Federal Reserve will be a
long time coming.
The upbeat jobs data might have breathed some life back into
those Fed hike expectations, but markets will need a lot more
convincing, traders said.
The pricing of U.S. interest rates futures are in fact
indicating traders see a less than 50 percent chance of a rate
hike by the end of year, with a rate hike in March almost
completely priced out.
Commodity currencies also came back to life after taking a
beating on Friday.
The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent to $0.7093
after having fallen to as low as $0.7060 on Friday.
There is no major economic data out of Asia on Monday. Most
centres in the region will be shut on Monday and Tuesday for the
Chinese New Year holidays. China will be closed all week.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano
in TOKYO; Editing by Eric Meijer)