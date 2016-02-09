* Perceived safe-haven yen rallies as equities tumble
* Most of Asia still shut for Lunar New Year holidays
* Risk-sensitive Aussie-yen skids more than 1 pct
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 9 The dollar skidded to its
lowest levels against the yen since November 2014 on Tuesday, as
a sell-off in European and U.S. stocks continued into the Asian
session and stoked demand for the perceived safe-haven Japanese
currency.
The dollar was last at 114.85 yen, down 0.9 percent,
after dropping as low as 114.205.
"What a panic situation," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"European funds have been selling dollar-yen since this morning,
and it broke through the barrier options around 115."
The flight to safety helped the yield on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond turn negative for the first
time, sending it as low as minus 0.035 percent.
JGBs have been on a bull run since the Bank of Japan adopted
negative interest rates on Jan. 29, under which banks have to
pay interest on certain deposits held at the BOJ. The central
bank's announcement initially sent the dollar as high as 121.70
yen, before those gains unravelled.
"In terms of safety, the yen could actually be the most
attractive currency right now, which I'm sure the policymakers
don't want to hear," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign
exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
Three-month dollar/yen implied volatility - an indicator of
how much currency movement is expected in coming months - jumped
as high as 13.120 percent on Tuesday, its highest
since September 2013, as the yen soared.
YELLEN IN FOCUS
With many Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday, thin conditions might have amplified trading moves,
market participants said. Most markets in the region will open
from Wednesday, with Chinese markets returning next week.
Investors will pay even more attention than usual to the
testimony of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before the
House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, seeking any
clue to the strength of the U.S. economy that might underpin the
dollar by keeping alive hopes that the central bank may continue
on its rate-hiking path.
"The focus is now on Yellen's comments tomorrow, and how
she'll respond to these latest market conditions," Ogino said.
The euro added about 0.1 percent to $1.1208 after
bouncing off Monday's low around $1.1086. The common currency
benefited from a negative correlation with European stocks,
which slumped to their lowest in more than two years.
Against the buoyant yen, however, the euro gave up about 0.8
percent to 128.60 yen, after drooping as low as
128.315. A break of last month's low of 126.17 yen would make
the April 2015 low of 126.08 the next target.
The Swiss franc, another traditional safe haven, rose as
high as 0.9817 against the U.S currency, its loftiest
peak since December. The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at
0.9840 francs.
Japan's Nikkei ended down 5.4 percent. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 1.2 percent, and might have fallen
further if not for holidays in many Asian financial centres.
On Monday, concerns over the health of the region's banks
compounded worries over slowing global growth which prompted
investors to dump financial stocks. Shares in Deutsche Bank
dropped 9.5 percent, leading decliners on Europe's
Stoxx 50 index. The U.S. S&P 500 fell 1.4
percent.
Not helping sentiment, figures released over the weekend
showed China's foreign reserves fell for a third straight month
in January, as the central bank dumped dollars to defend the
yuan and prevent an increase in capital outflows.
"Question marks still remain over China's ability to control
its currency, even though the fall in FX reserves was smaller
than expected," said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at
National Australia Bank.
The flight to safety was particularly evident in the
Australian dollar's performance against the yen, a pair often
viewed as a barometer of risk appetite.
The Aussie has shed more than 4 percent over the past three
sessions, and was down 1.7 percent at 80.68 yen after
falling as low as 80.21.
The Aussie managed to hold more of its ground against the
greenback, staying above 70 U.S. cents but still down
0.8 percent at $0.7033.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)