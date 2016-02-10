* Global economy worries quash Fed rate hike expectation
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar nursed losses around
3-1/2-month lows on Wednesday, pressured by the spectre of a
global economic slowdown as European banks struggled to fend off
growing doubts over their health and as oil prices slipped
back.
Many traders suspect those troubles will prevent the Federal
Reserve from raising interest rates in the near future and look
to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the
day for clues on the outlook for policy.
The dollar index hit a 3-1/2-month low of
95.663 at one point on Tuesday and last stood at 96.05 in early
Asia, down 1.0 percent so far this week.
The low represented a 4.8 percent decline from its
12-1/2-year peak touched in early December when the consensus
was for the Fed to keep raising rates this year, stoking a
global capital rush of funds to higher-yielding dollar assets.
"Concerns about European banks are contributing to the risk
off mood in markets. In addition, U.S. data this month has been
weak and Fed officials appear to be toning down on rate hikes,"
said Shinichiro Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in
Japan.
The dollar's fall has been most notable against the yen,
which had been depressed at low levels over a long period
because of the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing since
2013.
The dollar traded at 115.22 yen, off its 15-month low of
114.205 yen hit on Tuesday. The options market also
indicated investors want protection against further falls in the
dollar against the yen.
Risk reversal spreads, which measure the price gap between
the yen calls and yen puts, are at their widest in favour of yen
calls since 2010, suggesting huge demand for yen
calls, or right to buy the yen.
At a time of economic stress, countries or regions running
current account surpluses, such as Japan, the euro zone and
Switzerland, are seen as safer compared to those that have
deficits and rely on foreign capital to finance the gap.
The United States, UK and Australia fall into the latter
category.
That explains why the euro is supported despite surprisingly
weak German industrial output data published on Tuesday and the
banking woes in the continent.
The euro hit a 3-1/2-month high of $1.1385 on Tuesday
and last stood at $1.1286.
"At the moment, the euro has a very high inverse correlation
with risk assets," said Barclay's Kadota.
Global share prices fell on Tuesday with MSCI's broadest
gauge of world stocks edging near its 2-1/2-year
low hit last month.
Oil price also slipped for the fourth straight session on
Tuesday and teetered close to 12-1/2-year lows hit last month,
following weak demand forecasts from the U.S. government and the
western world's energy watchdog.
The Swiss franc stood firm at 0.9731 franc to the dollar
, near a 3-1/2-month high of 0.9695 set on Tuesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)