* Dollar hits fresh lows vs yen, euro/yen also lower
* Yellen sticks to 'gradual' rate hike path but warns of
risks
* Japan & China shut for public holidays
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 11 The dollar was broadly lower
early on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen gave investors no reason to change their minds that
the next rate hike will be a long time coming.
Sticking largely to the script, Yellen made clear the
central bank remained on a path of 'gradual' policy tightening.
Yet she also highlighted growing risks facing the economy.
The end effect was probably what she wanted; no material
shift in the Fed fund futures <0#FF:>. The two-year Treasury
yield reversed an early rise to close a touch lower.
That gave currency investors the green light to continue the
current trading theme; buy the safe-haven yen. As a result, the
dollar came within a whisker of 113.00 yen, reaching a
low not see since November 2014. It was last at 113.49.
The euro also weakened against its Japanese peer, sliding to
a near three-week low of 127.74 yen. It has since
edged back to 128.00.
Against the greenback, the common currency held near $1.1300
and stayed within reach of a three-month high of $1.13385 set
earlier in the week.
"While the Fed is in a waiting mode to see how those risks
play out, we don't see Fed hikes being priced in again any time
soon," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"In this environment USD is likely to continue to struggle
against the G10 funders JPY and EUR, although we would also be
wary of calling for significant dollar weakness against these
currencies as we think the BOJ and ECB will remain sensitive to
FX appreciation."
The softer greenback also saw commodity currencies firm
slightly. The Australian dollar flirted with 71 U.S. cents
, though it remains in the middle of a 68-72 cent range
with no break out imminent.
Trading in Asia is shaping up to be subdued given a dearth
of major economic data out of the region and with both Japan and
China shut for public holidays.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)