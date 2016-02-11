* Dollar/yen falls to lowest since late Oct. 2014
* Yellen sticks to 'gradual' rate hike path but warns of
risks
* Japan & China shut for public holidays
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Feb 11 The dollar hit a
15-month low against the yen on Thursday after comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave investors no reason to
change their minds that the next rate hike will be a long time
coming.
Sticking largely to the script, Yellen made clear on
Wednesday that the central bank remained on a path of 'gradual'
policy tightening. Yet, she also highlighted growing risks
facing the economy.
That gave currency investors the green light to continue the
current trading theme - buy the safe-haven yen.
As a result, the dollar set a 15-month low of 112.28 yen
as of 0717 GMT, its lowest level since late October 2014.
That low marked a 7.7 percent drop in the dollar from a
six-week high of 121.70 yen set on Jan. 29, after the Bank of
Japan stunned the markets by adopting a negative interest rate
policy.
The dollar last traded at 112.62 yen, down 0.6 percent on
the day.
"The idea that you will be okay if you buy the dollar since
the United States alone will be raising interest rates, is
becoming difficult to justify," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior
global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
in Singapore.
The greenback hit a 3-1/2-month low against a basket of six
major currencies. The dollar index touched a trough of 95.508 at
one point, its lowest level since Oct. 22, and was last trading
at 95.749.
That low for the dollar index marked a drop of nearly 5
percent from its 12-1/2-year peak set in early December when the
consensus was for the Fed to keep raising interest rates this
year.
The euro last traded at $1.1287, steady on the day.
It edged up to $1.1321 earlier on Thursday, nearing a
3-1/2-month high of $1.13385 set on Feb. 9.
The euro fell 0.7 percent against the yen to 127.12 yen
.
Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that the Fed was
unlikely to reverse its plan to raise interest rates further
this year. She added, however, that tighter credit markets,
volatile financial markets, and uncertainty over Chinese
economic growth had raised risks to the U.S. economy.
"While the Fed is in a waiting mode to see how those risks
play out, we don't see Fed hikes being priced in again any time
soon," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"In this environment USD is likely to continue to struggle
against the G10 funders JPY and EUR, although we would also be
wary of calling for significant dollar weakness against these
currencies as we think the BOJ and ECB will remain sensitive to
FX appreciation."
The moves in currencies came in holiday-thinned trade, with
markets in Japan and China shut for public holidays.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)