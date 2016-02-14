* Yen retreats from 15-month peak vs USD, 2-1/2 year high vs
euro
* Upbeat U.S. data, equity market rally temper safe-haven
demand
* Return of Chinese markets, China data next event risk
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 15 The yen nursed losses early on
Monday, having retreated from its highest in over a year as a
rally in European and U.S. stocks late last week dulled demand
for the safe-haven currency.
But there was not much follow-through yen selling in Asia
yet as investors kept a nervous eye on Chinese financial
markets, which reopen after a week-long holiday.
The dollar was up a touch at 113.64 yen, having
pulled away from a 15-month trough just under 111.00. The euro
fetched 127.61 yen, up from a 2-1/2 year low of
125.795.
"The China equity market's reaction to last week's turmoil
as well as the degree, if any, of a lower USD/CNY fixing could
set the tone for the week," said Rodrigo Catril, FX strategist
at National Australia Bank.
Adding to the suspense is China's trade data due later in
the day. A disappointing outcome could easily re-ignite
flight-to-safety flows.
Perhaps in an effort to head off any adverse reaction from
Chinese investors, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said
there was no basis for the yuan to keep depreciating.
In the well-timed interview, carried in the Chinese
financial magazine Caixin over the weekend, Zhou also said China
would keep the yuan basically stable versus a basket of
currencies while allowing greater volatility against the U.S.
dollar.
For now though, investors were still soothed by a welcome
bounce in U.S. consumer spending last month, which offered hope
the economy was picking up after slowing to a crawl at the end
of 2015.
The data helped the greenback regain some ground versus the
euro. The common currency was last at $1.1233, having
slipped from a 3-1/2 month peak of $1.1377.
Commodity currencies put in a mixed performance. The
Australian dollar kept its head above 71 U.S. cents,
while the kiwi was at $0.6625, having slipped from
Friday's high of $0.6740.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)