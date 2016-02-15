(Corrects spelling of safe-haven in opening paragraph)
* Yen retreats from 15-month peak vs USD, 2-1/2 year high vs
euro
* Upbeat U.S. data, equity market rally, temper safe-haven
demand
* Risk sentiment weathers downbeat China trade data
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 15 The dollar rose against the
yen on Monday as Japan's leader criticised excessively volatile
currency markets, and most regional equity markets gained,
curbing demand for safe-haven yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 1.8 percent following a loss of almost 4
percent last week, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was
up 5.5 percent.
Chinese shares bucked the uptrend, following their week-long
closure for the Lunar New Year holiday during which global stock
markets logged steep losses. Chinese trade data also fell short
of expectations, with January exports falling 11.2 percent from
a year earlier.
Separate data from Japan released earlier in the session
showed its economy shrank more than expected in the final
quarter of last year as consumer spending and exports slumped.
Gross domestic product contracted by an annualised 1.4 percent
in October-December, bigger than a market forecast for a 1.2
percent decline.
Against that backdrop, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
told parliament that "Excessive currency volatility is
undesirable," and said Tokyo will take appropriate action in the
exchange rate market as needed.
Abe also said he hoped the Group of 20 finance leaders will
take appropriate measures to address global economic problems
when they meet in Shanghai next week.
The prime minister's comments helped the dollar hit its
session high of 113.87 yen. It was last up about 0.5
percent at 113.77, pulling away from last week's 15-month trough
of 110.985.
"The dollar was already off its lows but Abe reminded markets
that intervention is a possibility," said Kaneo Ogino, director
at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The euro fell about 0.3 percent to $1.1219, having
slipped from last week's 3-1/2 month peak of $1.1377. But it
gained on the yen, adding 0.2 percent to 127.66 and
pulling further away from a 2-1/2 year low of 125.795.
STRONGER YUAN MIDPOINT
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) took the opportunity of
the U.S. dollar's recent decline to fix its yuan at its highest
in over a month on Monday CNY=SAEC, hoping to deflect
speculation about a possible devaluation.
Perhaps in an effort to head off any adverse reaction from
Chinese investors, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said
there was no basis for the yuan to keep depreciating.
In a well-timed interview with the Chinese financial
magazine Caixin published at the weekend, Zhou said China would
keep the yuan basically stable versus a basket of currencies
while allowing greater volatility against the U.S. dollar.
For now though, investors were still soothed by last month's
welcome bounce in U.S. consumer spending, which offered hope
the economy was picking up after slowing to a crawl at the end
of 2015.
The Australian dollar shrugged off the downbeat China trade
data and benefited from improved risk appetite, adding 0.7
percent to $0.7152, while the kiwi added 0.4 percent to
$0.6652.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)