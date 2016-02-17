* Dollar/yen pulls away from 1-week high
* Focus on oil prices and equities
* US data, Fed meeting minutes awaited for cues
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The yen retook some
ground against the dollar on Wednesday after a recent rebound in
crude oil prices fizzled and revived demand for the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 113.74 yen, pulling
away from a one-week high of 114.875 set on Tuesday.
The greenback tumbled to a 16-month low below 111 yen last
week as a global rout in equities and commodities as well as
reduced expectations for a near-term interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve boosted the Japanese currency.
The dollar then bounced sharply as risk aversion subsided
but remains susceptible to swings in sentiment, as seen by its
reaction to Tuesday's drop in crude oil.
A rebound in crude oil prices from 13-year lows was cut
short Tuesday after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia dashed
expectations of an outright supply reduction, agreeing only to
freeze output if other big exporters joined them.
While oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, they languished
below Tuesday's intraday highs. Asian equities
slipped 0.5 percent, suggesting that risk sentiment remained
fragile amid concerns about the outlook for global growth.
"Dollar/yen will continue to watch movements in risk assets
like crude oil and equities, for direction. During 'risk off'
phases the yen continues to show the strongest reaction. The
dollar approached the 115 yen threshold recently and this also
makes it easier for participants to sell the currency," said
Shin Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1165. Against the
yen, the common currency eased 0.1 percent to 127.04,
down from Tuesday's high of 128.16 yen.
The market will look to U.S. housing and industrial
production data and the minutes of the Fed's January policy
meeting due later in the day for cues.
Over the next month, a focal point for the dollar against
the yen is the possibility of more monetary stimulus by the Bank
of Japan, said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist for UBS chief
investment office Wealth Management in Singapore.
"The very reason why they decided to adopt negative interest
rates in January, when dollar/yen was at 118, is because they
wanted to encourage wage growth in 'shunto' taking place this
month and next month," Tan said, referring to wage negotiations
in Japan.
If the dollar is stuck near its current levels against the
yen by the time of the BOJ's policy meeting on March 14-15, the
BOJ might adopt further stimulus, Tan added.
Whether such additional BOJ monetary easing would reap much
benefit is unclear, however.
The BOJ's radical adoption of negative interest rates, which
came into effect on Tuesday, is already being deemed a failure
by financial markets, highlighting Tokyo's lack of options to
spur growth as global markets sputter.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to
$0.7093.
The Canadian dollar last traded at C$1.3869 versus
the U.S. dollar, having pulled back from a 12-day high of
C$1.3707 touched on Tuesday.
