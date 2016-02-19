* Yen hits 2-1/2 year high vs euro as crude oil, stocks slip
again
* AUD slips after RBA official reportedly says currency too
high
* Sterling awaits "credible deal" from EU to keep Britain in
(Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 19 The yen gained broadly on
Friday, hitting a fresh 2-1/2 year high on the euro thanks in
part to renewed demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency as
crude oil and equities wobbled again.
The euro fell as far as 125.47 yen, its lowest
since June 2013.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 112.83 yen,
creeping back towards a 15-month low near 111.00 set last week.
The greenback nearly touched 115 on Tuesday but was poised to
lose 0.4 percent on the week.
Traders said a fresh fall in oil prices had unsettled equity
markets, prompting the flight to safety. Japan's Nikkei
was last down more than 2 percent.
The euro was little changed at $1.1119 after slipping
to a two-week low of $1.1071. It was on track to lose 1.2
percent on the week.
"I think the euro has further downside. The currency faces
political risk as economic woes and the refugee crisis cloud the
EU's future," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
While prospects of further monetary easing by the European
Central Bank is also putting the euro on the defensive, the
impact of actual loosening is likely to be short-lived, Murata
added.
Minutes of the European Central Bank's January meeting
showed some policymakers advocated the need to act
pre-emptively in the face of new threats to growth.
In contrast, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said
the U.S. central bank should stick with its plan to raise
interest rates gradually, adding his outlook has changed little
since December.
The diverging policy pathways between major central banks
have been highlighted as a cause for heightened market
volatility.
The Australian dollar slipped after Reserve Bank of
Australia board member John Edwards reportedly told the Wall
Street Journal that the currency was too high, and that there
were growing risks of it appreciating as other central banks
adopt negative interest rates.
The Aussie was down 0.8 percent at $0.7098. It fell
to a seven-year low of $0.6827 in mid-January amid a sharp
deterioration in global risk sentiment but had crept higher
since.
Sterling managed to firm slightly as markets hope a deal can
be reached at a summit where Britain is seeking more favourable
terms for its EU membership.
Prime Minister David Cameron appealed to EU leaders to help
him settle the question of Britain's European Union membership
for a generation by agreeing a "credible" deal he can sell to
the British public to stay in the bloc.
The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.4335, pulling
further away from Wednesday's trough of $1.4235. The euro dipped
below 77.50 pence, retreating from a one-year high
near 79.00 pence set a week ago.
"We will be watching the outcome of the EU Leaders' Summit
on Friday for a successful UK deal, with most officials
expressing optimism at the start of the meetings on Thursday,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"This would allow EURGBP to unwind some of the Brexit risk
premium that has been recently been into the cross."
