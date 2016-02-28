* Major currencies little changed early in Asia
* No fresh action from G20, focus turns to data
* Dollar keeps broad data-inspired gains
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 29 The dollar, euro and yen got off
to a subdued start on Monday after a weekend meeting of G20
policymakers ended with no new coordinated action to spur global
growth, an outcome that was not entirely surprising.
That left the greenback holding onto broad gains made on
Friday after a positive set of U.S. data kept alive the risk of
a hike in U.S. interest rates this year.
It was just under 114.00 yen, little changed from
where it closed in New York on Friday when it climbed 0.9
percent. The euro was also steady near 124.50 yen.
The common currency was flat at $1.0925, languishing
near a one-month trough of $1.0912 set on Friday.
Other major currencies were equally uninspired with the
Australian dollar flirting with 71 U.S. cents, nursing
a 1.5 percent drop on Friday. Its New Zealand counterpart was
near 66 cents after suffering a 1.4 percent slide.
A communique from the Group of 20 finance ministers and
central bankers flagged a series of risks to world growth,
including volatile capital flows, a sharp fall in commodity
prices and the potential "shock" of a British exit from the EU.
G20 ministers agreed to use "all policy tools - monetary,
fiscal and structural - individually and collectively" to reach
the group's economic goals.
"Expectations for any substantive commitments out of G20
were sufficiently low such that we shouldn't expect any
significant market response early this week," said Ray Attrill,
global co-head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
That would leave the focus on a batch of economic data due
this week starting with manufacturing surveys from China to
Europe and the United States on Tuesday.
Australia's central bank meets on Tuesday and is expected to
keep interest rates unchanged. The market will be keen to hear
its latest assessment on the global economy.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)