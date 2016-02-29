* Profit taking shaves gains after dollar rallies Friday
* No fresh action from G20, focus turns to data
* Euro flat, Aussie and kiwi nurse broad losses
* G20 show of concern towards Brexit does little to support
pound
(Adds sterling hitting fresh 7-year low, updates prices)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 29 The yen rebounded sharply
against the dollar on Monday, retracing its earlier fall on
upbeat U.S. data, as a slide in equities put the "flight to
safety" Japanese currency in favour.
The reaction of currencies to the G20 policymakers' meeting
at the weekend was limited as the gathering produced no major
surprises. Asian stocks, meanwhile, fell broadly as the G20
meeting ended without a new coordinated plan to spur global
growth.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 113.14 yen after
rising roughly 0.9 percent to a high of 114.00 on Friday when
positive U.S. data helped revive the prospect of the Federal
Reserve hiking interest rates this year.
Indicators showed a solid rise in U.S. consumer spending and
the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. Fourth
quarter U.S. GDP growth was also revised up to 1 percent.
The dollar had sunk to a 16-month low below 111 yen earlier
this month as risk aversion driven by global worries about
growth - for the Chinese economy in particular - and turbulence
in equities markets stoked demand for the safe-haven yen. The
greenback was on its way to shedding 6 percent against the yen
in February in its sharpest monthly decline since 2008.
"The biggest factor behind the dollar's recent rebound is
trust in the U.S. economy being resurrected. Reviving
expectations for a rate hike by the Fed is a key factor to halt
the dollar's recent depreciation," said Koji Fukaya, president
of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"It is premature to declare that the yen's rally is over.
But recent long positions on the yen were among some of the
biggest we have seen over the past 10 years, and it appears that
speculators are beginning to unwind these large positions."
Net long contracts on the yen rose to 52,734 in the week
ended Feb 23 from 47,901 the week before, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed. That was the largest net long
position since February 2012.
The dollar index dipped to 98.012 but still within
reach of a three-week high of 98.260 scaled on Friday.
The euro stood nearly unchanged at $1.0935 after
retreating 0.8 percent on Friday. A move below $1.0912 would
take the common currency to a one-month trough. The euro was
still on track to gain 0.8 percent this month.
A communique from the Group of 20 finance ministers' and
central bankers' meeting flagged a series of risks to world
growth, including volatile capital flows, a sharp fall in
commodity prices, and the potential "shock" of a British exit
from the European Union (EU).
G20 ministers agreed to use "all policy tools - monetary,
fiscal and structural - individually and collectively" to reach
the group's economic goals.
"Expectations for any substantive commitments out of the G20
were sufficiently low such that we shouldn't expect any
significant market response early this week," said Ray Attrill,
global co-head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
The Australian dollar was flirting with 71 U.S. cents
, nursing a 1.5 percent drop on Friday. Its New Zealand
counterpart was near 66 cents after suffering a 1.4
percent slide.
G20 officials' public concerns over the impact on the global
economy of a British exit or "Brexit" from the EU helped send
the pound to a fresh seven-year low of $1.3841.
Sterling was on track to shed 2.7 percent against the dollar
in February as the prospect of Britain leaving the European
Union weighed heavily.
British finance minister George Osborne said on Saturday
that top G20 finance officials were unanimous that a putative
British exit from the European Union would be a shock to the
global economy.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)