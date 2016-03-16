* Dollar index little changed as markets await Fed review
* Kiwi weighed down by fall in dairy prices
* Sterling held hostage to "Brexit" sentiment
By Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY, March 16 The dollar was in a holding
pattern on Wednesday as markets waited for fresh guidance from
the Federal Reserve, while a fall in dairy prices knocked the
New Zealand currency broadly lower.
The dollar index stood at 96.743, stuck in familiar
territory since drifting off a one-month low of 95.938 set last
Friday. The euro was little changed just above $1.1100.
No policy action is expected from the Fed, but the market
will be hyper-sensitive to any guidance on when it might deliver
its next hike in interest rates.
Any signal that there is more than one hike in store this
year will be positive for the greenback. Conversely, anything
more dovish could keep the dollar pinned down.
"The FOMC is the main game over the next 24 hours," analysts
at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
"We retain the view that the next rate hike could come as
early as June, and it would be reasonable to expect further
increases in the second half of 2016. However, this outlook
remains data dependent."
A hawkish Fed could hurt stock and commodity prices, in
which case safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss
franc could gain on the dollar.
The yen eased slightly in Asia but held on to much of the
gains it made after surprisingly weak U.S. retail sales data on
Tuesday briefly unsettled the dollar.
The dollar fetched 113.14 yen, up 0.2 percent on the
day but still down 0.4 percent so far this week.
The euro bought 125.91 yen, after having slipped
to as low as 125.10 yen on Tuesday.
The Bank of Japan on Tuesday skipped a chance to expand its
massive asset-buying programme even as it offered a bleaker view
of the economy. Some traders said that the combination cast a
shadow on risk sentiment, which perversely bolstered demand for
the safe-haven yen.
Speculation is also rising that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
may delay a planned tax hike next year, as he organises a series
of meetings with renowned economists who advocate fiscal
spending.
On Wednesday U.S. economist Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz
said he had advised Abe to delay the tax increase and focus more
on fiscal spending.
"There's some uncertainty on how the currency market will
react to a tax hike delay. But I think there's chance it would
be regarded as suggesting the limit of monetary easing and lift
the yen," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Two noteworthy currencies overnight were sterling and the
New Zealand dollar.
Sterling slipped to $1.4124, near its low last week
of $1.4119 and having retreated from Friday's peak of $1.4437,
driven by oscillating views on whether Britain would leave the
European Union in a June referendum.
Taking the blame for the latest fall in the pound was a poll
suggesting supporters of "Brexit" had overtaken those who wanted
to stay in the EU.
News of further price falls in milk products, New Zealand's
most valuable export, dragged on the kiwi which briefly dipped
below 66 U.S. cents for the first time in more than two
weeks. It was last at $0.6607.
International dairy prices fell at a fortnightly
GlobalDairyTrade auction, confounding expectations for a rise
and disappointing kiwi bulls.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin and Eric
Meijer)