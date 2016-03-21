* Yen broadly firmer, euro/dollar more subdued
* Asian stocks mostly lower, Japan shut for holiday
* Sterling briefly unsettled by domestic politics
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 21 The safe-haven yen was broadly
firmer on Monday, particularly against its New Zealand and
Australian peers, as the mood turned sour with most Asian share
markets down.
The U.S. dollar and euro both eased 0.2 percent, to 111.35
yen and 125.59 yen respectively.
The kiwi shed 0.6 percent to 75.34 yen and the
Aussie lost 0.4 percent to 84.43 yen.
Traders said a further dip in crude oil prices, which
turned around from 2016 peaks on Friday, cast a shadow on risk
appetites.
"It is an extension of a slightly cooler mood overall," said
Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Bank.
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar at
$1.1276 as investors waited for European markets to open.
A public holiday in Japan and an absence of fresh drivers
meant there was no conviction to push the market either way.
Sterling was a notable underperformer after British Prime
Minister David Cameron was forced into a hasty cabinet reshuffle
on Saturday following the shock resignation of a senior
minister.
The pound was marked as far down as $1.4430, but
has since returned to $1.4447, or 0.2 percent lower on the day.
All that left the dollar index little changed at
95.062, not far from a five-month trough of 94.578 set on
Friday.
Dollar bulls were hit hard after the Fed last week held
interest rates steady and cut in half the number of projected
quarter-point hikes to just two this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen also sounded doubtful that a recent
firming in U.S. inflation would be sustained, suggesting the
central bank is in no hurry to tighten policy.
Euro bulls were not spared either. European Central Bank
(ECB) chief economist Peter Praet on Friday said rates have not
reached their lower limit yet.
His comments came a week after ECB President Mario Draghi
upset the market by saying he did not expect further rate cuts
were needed after unveiling a fresh set of stimulus. That saw
the euro rebound from a low around $1.0821.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)