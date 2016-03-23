By Lisa Twaronite
| TOKYO, March 23
TOKYO, March 23 The dollar steadied on
Wednesday, underpinned by hawkish comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials as Asian investors reacted to overnight news
of attacks in Brussels.
Attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in
the Belgian capital, which occurred late in Tuesday's Asian
session, killed dozens and triggered security alerts across
western Europe.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, inched about 0.1 percent higher to
95.758.
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent to $1.1207,
though it was well above its post-attack low of $1.1188.
The dollar was nearly flat against the perceived safe-haven
yen at 112.43.
It remained above Tuesday's low of 111.38 yen as well as a
17-month low of 110.67 touched last Thursday after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen took a cautious tone on the timing of interest rate
hikes this year.
"The market learned Fed officials can support the dollar,
overall, and market is focusing on what they say, after what
Yellen said last week pushed it lower," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in
Tokyo.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said late on
Tuesday that the central bank should consider another interest
rate hike as early as next month if the U.S. economy continues
to improve, and said he would prefer at least three hikes before
year-end.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects two more
rate increases this year, unless economic data comes in a lot
stronger than expected or inflation picks up faster than
anticipated.
Evans does not have a vote on policy this year, but he is
known as one of the U.S. central bank's most dovish
policymakers. His remarks followed comments from three other Fed
officials on Monday that all suggested interest rate increase
could be on the way sooner rather than later.
"Evans normally leans towards lower rates so it is
interesting that he is happy to talk about two hikes this year,
with markets only priced for one," Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist at Westpac, said in a note.
Sterling edged down 0.1 percent to $1.4195 after
falling more than 1 percent to one-week lows against the dollar
following news of the attacks, on fears that more voters would
favour Britain leaving the European Union in a June referendum.
Three-month sterling options, covering the period
that includes the upcoming "Brexit" vote on June 23, soared to
their highest level since mid-2010, as investors bet on or
hedged against a further downward move.
The Australian dollar, which usually sells off in times of
heightened risk aversion, edged down around 0.1 percent to
$0.7613.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Kim Coghill)