* Dollar index touches 1-week high
* U.S. durable goods, jobless claims data awaited for
further cues
* Blasts in Belgium, Brexit woes weigh on euro, pound
* Sharp drop in crude oil puts Aussie, loonie on defensive
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 24 The dollar climbed to a one-week
high against a basket of currencies on Thursday while awaiting
data due later in the session that could back some Federal
Reserve officials' relatively optimistic views on the U.S.
economy.
The dollar index touched 96.235, its highest since
March 16. The U.S. currency was on the front foot after St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard added his support to the
possibility of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year.
Bullard said in an interview on Wednesday that policymakers
should consider raising rates at their next meeting in April.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said earlier this week
he would prefer at least three hikes before year end.
Such comments have helped the dollar rebound from losses
suffered last week when the Federal Reserve indicated caution
towards the economy and reduced its rate hike projections for
this year to two from four.
Economic indicators due later on Thursday include the U.S.
durable goods orders and jobless claims data. Upbeat readings
would help support the case for the Fed to steadily tighten
monetary policy.
"The hawkish comments from Fed officials have helped, but
participants adjusting their positions before the Easter weekend
also appear to be supporting the dollar," said Shin Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 112.795 yen and near
a six-day high of 112.905 overnight. The greenback retreated to
a 17-month low of 110.67 last week after the Fed reduced its
rate hike projections for this year.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.1172, hovering near
a one-week trough of $1.1159 struck on Wednesday. The common
currency has lost 0.8 percent so far this week, with the
Islamist State suicide bomb attacks in Brussels on Tuesday
bruising sentiment.
"The euro may be slow to shrug off the impact of the terror
attack, given potential for investors to price in a higher
political risk premium associated with the ongoing drift towards
the wings and away from centrist parties," wrote Todd Elmer,
Citi's Asian head of G10 FX strategy.
The blasts in Belgium were seen as exacerbating the
possibility of Britain leaving the European Union, further
undermining the euro.
The prospect of Britons voting for a "Brexit" at a June
referendum has also struck the pound, which traded near $1.4081
, a one-week low plumbed overnight. Sterling will look
to the U.K. retail sales numbers to be released later in the
session for immediate cues.
A sharp drop in crude oil prices took a toll on
commodity-linked currencies like the Australian and Canadian
dollars.
The Aussie lost 0.3 percent to $0.7506, pulling
further away from an eight-month peak of $0.7681 scaled last
week.
The loonie edged down to a six-day low of C$1.3244 to the
dollar following a 1.2 percent drop overnight.
The New Zealand dollar was on track to post its fifth
straight day of losses, dipping 0.1 percent to $0.6704
to move away from a near three-month high of $0.6875 reached
last week.
