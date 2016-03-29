* Dollar index nudged off 12-day high
* Yellen speech eyed after hawkish comments from Fed
officials
* Yen underperforms amid prospects of more stimulus
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 29 The dollar sagged against
a basket of currencies on Tuesday after disappointing U.S.
economic data pushed it away from a 12-day peak.
The dollar index was little changed at 96.020 after
sliding on Monday from 96.399, its highest since March 16. The
euro was steady at $1.1194 after gaining about 0.3
percent overnight to snap a six-day losing streak.
Sellers took aim at the greenback after soft U.S. consumer
spending prompted economists to cut their first-quarter gross
domestic product growth estimates.
Furthermore, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast
model on Monday showed the U.S. economy growing at below an
annualised 1 percent in the first quarter, down from 1.4 percent
in the fourth quarter.
The disappointing outcome dimmed prospects for an imminent
hike in U.S. interest rates, which some Federal Reserve
officials last week said could be as early as next month if the
economy maintained its momentum.
The yen, on the other hand, underperformed the defensive
greenback.
Traders said speculation of more monetary stimulus and talk
that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay an unpopular
sales tax hike and call a snap election appeared to be keeping
the yen under pressure.
"While the market may have mostly priced in the prospect of
the sales tax hike delay, it remains wary of fresh stimulus
talk. Friday's BOJ tankan bears watching as weak results could
fuel hopes for more stimulus," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Japan's
quarterly tankan business sentiment survey to show a
deterioration in business sentiment due to a stronger yen and
concerns over the global economy.
The dollar hovered near 113.69 yen struck overnight,
its highest since March 16, and the euro reached a two-week high
of 127.15.
Whether the outlook on the U.S. dollar - which turned firmer
last week in large part due to a series of hawkish comments from
Fed officials - continues will depend on what Fed Chair Janet
Yellen says at a speech to the Economic Club of New York. She is
due to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at 1620
GMT on Tuesday.
"In the U.S., the biggest question remains the timing and
magnitude of Fed rate hikes. In the last few days alone it feels
like the case has swung from supporting the Fed's most recent
dovishness to opposing it and back to supporting it again,"
analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
"It is a backdrop that is keeping many on their toes and
makes maintaining conviction in views difficult. With Yellen
speaking tonight and key data on the calendar for later in the
week (ISM, payrolls), there'll be plenty to ponder."
Trading will also pick up as Europe returns from the long
Easter weekend.
Buoyed by the dollar's retreat, sterling came within
striking distance of $1.4300, pulling away from last
week's trough of $1.4056, while commodity currencies such as the
Canadian and Australian dollars also rose.
The Aussie was last at $0.7553, following a 0.5
percent gain on Monday.
