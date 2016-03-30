* Dollar under broad pressure as markets scale back Fed
hikes
* Yellen highlights external risks, stresses caution
* China PMI & U.S. payrolls on Friday could pose event risk
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 30 Dollar bulls were on the
defensive on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Janet
Yellen's cautious tone left markets wondering if there will be
even one hike to U.S. interest rates this year.
In a speech to the Economic Club of New York, Yellen
stressed the need to be cautious in raising rates and
highlighted external risks including low oil prices and slower
growth abroad.
Her stance was in contrast to some of her colleagues who
last week suggested another tightening may be around the corner.
"The communication from global central banks at the moment
is causing a bit of consternation for markets in terms of
consistent policy signals, or lack thereof," said Sue Trinh,
senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"But Yellen has spoken, and that's seen a reversal for the
U.S. dollar," she said.
After Yellen spoke, the dollar index slid 0.8 percent
in its biggest one-day fall in nearly two weeks. It was slightly
lower at 95.135 in Asia, languishing near its session low of
95.071.
The greenback dipped about 0.2 percent to 112.43 yen
after bumping to a nearly one-week session low of 112.39, moving
further away from a nearly two-week high of 113.805 touched on
Tuesday.
The yen firmed even as dismal data released early in the
session heightened speculation that Japan will need to muster
more stimulus to avert another recession. Factory output fell
6.2 percent last month from the previous month, the biggest
tumble since 2011 when the devastating earthquake, tsunami and
nuclear crisis disrupted Japan's supply chain.
The greenback also lost ground on the euro, which was last
steady at $1.1293, after popping up as high as $1.1303
overnight, within sight of this month's peak of $1.1342 set on
March 17.
Yellen's dovish remarks prompted investors to buy U.S.
Treasuries on expectations the Fed will take its time hiking
rates, and the lower yields undermined demand for the dollar.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
stood at 1.810 percent, in Asia, after skidding to a four-week
low of 1.805 percent in U.S. trade on Tuesday.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> now have barely a quarter-point
hike priced in for this year.
"Such a cautious stance suggests a rate hike in April is
unlikely, and there are increased doubts that the Fed will be
ready to move in June," said Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist at Westpac Bank.
Commodity currencies also gained ground with the Australian
dollar back above 76 U.S. cents at $0.7624, within
sight of an 8-1/2 month peak of $0.7681 set on March 18.
Sterling broke above $1.4400 overnight, pulling
further away from a seven-year trough of $1.3836 set on Feb. 29,
as the market put aside "Brexit" jitters for now. It was last
steady at $1.4374.
With Yellen appearing to put external risks on par with
domestic factors in the bank's policy deliberations, China's
manufacturing survey on Friday could trigger a fresh bout of
market volatility. Friday will also bring fresh clues on the
strength of the U.S. labour market, with the latest U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Sam Holmes)