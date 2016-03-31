* Dollar index back near a five-month trough
* Higher-yielding currencies shine; Aussie, kiwi at 9-mth
highs
* U.S. payrolls, China PMI on Friday next event risks
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 31 Investors gave the dollar
a wide berth early on Thursday as dovish comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen continued to resonate, dampening
demand for the currency.
The dollar index last stood at 94.931, having come
within a whisker of a five-month trough of 94.578 set two weeks
ago.
Citi analysts said the dovish message in Yellen's speech on
Tuesday along with month-end adjustment led to continued light
dollar selling.
The euro was back within striking distance of its 2016 peak
of $1.1377. It last stood at $1.1321, looking set to post
quarterly gains of around 4 percent.
Some traders questioned, however, whether the common
currency can extend its rally beyond that peak given the
European Central Bank is expected to maintain its easy monetary
policy, including negative interest rates.
"It looks more like the euro is forming a triple top here. I
doubt it can rise above $1.14. We would need a stronger reason
to push the euro above those levels," said a trader at a
European bank in Tokyo.
Against the yen, the greenback bought 112.43 after
coming close to breaking below 112.00. On the quarter, it is
down 6.6 percent, which, if sustained, would be its largest fall
since 2009.
"The USD sell-off is broadening, and risks are that it
continues to disappoint bulls in the near term," analysts at ANZ
wrote in a note to clients.
"But as we look ahead, we wonder about the sustainability of
this trend. So we find ourselves in a position where the
stronger USD cycle does not look complete, yet the near-term
triggers of a resumption of this cycle are scarce."
ANZ predicts the euro will ease back to $1.0800 by year-end,
but it saw the dollar weaker on the yen at 105.00.
Yellen on Tuesday said the Fed will proceed cautiously in
raising interest rates and highlighted external risks such as
slower global growth.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Wednesday underscored
that caution saying a "very shallow" series of interest rate
hikes over the next few years is appropriate to buffer the U.S.
economy from outside shocks and the risk of inflation slipping
too low.
A dovish Fed and ultra-loose policies in Japan and Europe
combined to give higher-yielding currencies a big boost.
Both the Aussie and kiwi scaled nine-month peaks of $0.7709
and $0.6965 respectively. The Canadian dollar
climbed to C$1.2913 per USD, a high not seen since October.
In the short term, traders expect the market to consolidate
as U.S. nonfarm payrolls and a survey on China's manufacturing
activity on Friday loomed large.
