* Dollar hovers near 5-1/2-mth low vs euro
* Sterling weak after soft UK manufacturing survey
* Aussie stays within striking distance of 8-mth high vs
dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar was on the defensive
early on Monday, nursing deep losses against the euro and yen
after Friday's firm U.S. jobs report failed to shift a broadly
held view that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious on
raising interest rates this year.
The euro was little changed at $1.1393, hovering near
a 5-1/2-month high of $1.1438 struck on Friday. The dollar
brushed 111.56 on Monday, its lowest March 22, after sliding 0.8
percent versus the Japanese currency.
According to Friday's data, U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by
215,000 last month, slightly above expectations, and average
hourly earnings rose after slipping in February. But the
unemployment rate edged up to 5.0 percent from an eight-year low
of 4.9 percent.
"The jobs data underscored the ongoing steady recovery by
the U.S. economy. But the Fed did not reduce its rate hike
projections in March due to U.S. concerns but rather worries
about overseas economies, so a strong jobs report did not do
much to support tightening expectations," said Shin Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The Fed stood pat on monetary policy last month and reduced
its rate hike expectations for the year to two from four.
"Yellen has pretty much decided the dollar's near-term
direction, and with U.S. jobs data out of the way each currency
will likely move on domestic factors versus the dollar," Kadota
at Barclays said.
In comments that hit the dollar, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
last week the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously
as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back against a
handful of colleagues who have suggested another move may be
just around the corner.
Sterling failed to capitalise on the dollar's broad
weakness, weighed down by a weak UK manufacturing survey.
The pound was little changed at $1.4223 after
sliding 0.9 percent on Friday. The currency has pulled back from
a seven-year low of $1.3836 struck late in February on worries
about Britain leaving the European Union but has remained shaky.
The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7667, staying
within an eight-month high of $0.7723 scaled last week when a
bounce in commodity prices and broad losses by the dollar
boosted the Aussie.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)