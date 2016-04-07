* Dollar wallows close to 17-month low against yen
* Fed minutes show members' concern about headwinds to
growth
* Aussie lifted by crude oil price recovery
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar wallowed close to a
17-month low against the yen on Thursday, pressured by minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month that
underscored caution about future interest rate hikes.
The dollar edged down about 0.1 percent in early trading to
109.65 yen after dropping as low as 109.335 overnight,
its weakest against its Japanese counterpart since October 2014.
The euro inched 0.1 percent lower to 125.09 yen.
Against the greenback, the euro was slightly higher
at $1.1404, within site of a 5-1/2-month high of $1.1438 touched
last week.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, stood at 94.400 after
plumbing 94.239 in the previous session, its lowest point since
October last year.
Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting suggested
that the central bank appears unlikely to raise interest rates
before June due to widespread concern among policymakers over
their limited ability to counter the blow of a global economic
slowdown.
The minutes showed debate over whether they might hike rates
in April with "a number" of them arguing that headwinds to
growth would probably persist, and many urging caution about
raising rates.
"While the minutes confirm that there is a lot of
uncertainty in the Committee about the economic outlook, with
risks tilted to the downside, it is clear that hikes are on the
agenda of each meeting now," analysts at Rabobank said in a
note, maintaining their prediction for two hikes this year, most
likely in June and December.
"From this point on, it would require a significant
deterioration in the U.S. economic outlook for the FOMC
participants to remove more hikes from their anticipated
trajectory for 2016," they said.
In contrast with the Fed, Bank of Japan policymakers will
likely debate the possibility of easing further at their April
27-28 meeting, as recently downbeat economic data has failed to
reinforce their expectations that a moderate economic recovery
would lift inflation towards their 2 percent target, sources
familiar with BOJ thinking said.
A decision on whether to ease at the meeting will be a close
call, as many BOJ officials are wary of using their limited
policy tools again so soon after unveiling their negative
interest rate policy on Jan. 29.
As the buoyant yen shrugged off the divergent monetary
policy outlook, the dollar got no help from Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's remarks to the Wall Street Journal this
week that countries should avoid seeking to weaken their
currencies with "arbitrary intervention."
The Australian dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to $0.7608
. It moved back toward a nine-month peak of $0.7723
reached last week, bolstered by an overnight rise in crude oil
prices after the U.S. government reported a surprise draw in
domestic crude stockpiles versus market expectations for a new
record high.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)