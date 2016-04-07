* Dollar slips vs yen, hits lowest since October 2014
* Greenback stays on defensive in wake of Fed minutes
* Fed minutes show members' concern about headwinds to
growth
* Japan MOF warns on yen rises, says ready to intervene if
needed
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, April 7 The dollar slid to a
17-month low against the yen on Thursday, pressured by minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month that
underscored caution about future interest rate hikes.
The dollar fell to 109.10 yen at one point, its weakest
against its Japanese counterpart since October 2014. The dollar
last traded at 109.17 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.
The euro slid 0.6 percent against the yen to about 124.42
yen.
Against the greenback, the euro held steady at
$1.1398, not far from a 5-1/2-month high of $1.1438
touched last week.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, stood at 94.419 after
plumbing 94.239 on Wednesday, its lowest since October last
year.
Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting suggested
that the central bank appears unlikely to raise interest rates
before June due to widespread concern among policymakers over
their limited ability to counter the blow of a global economic
slowdown.
The minutes showed debate over whether they might increase
rates in April with "a number" of them arguing that headwinds to
growth would probably persist, and many urging caution about
raising rates.
"While the minutes confirm that there is a lot of
uncertainty in the Committee about the economic outlook, with
risks tilted to the downside, it is clear that hikes are on the
agenda of each meeting now," analysts at Rabobank said in a
note, maintaining their prediction for two hikes this year, most
likely in June and December.
"From this point on, it would require a significant
deterioration in the U.S. economic outlook for the FOMC
participants to remove more hikes from their anticipated
trajectory for 2016," they said.
In contrast with the Fed, Bank of Japan policymakers will
likely debate the possibility of easing further at their April
27-28 meeting, as recently downbeat economic data has failed to
reinforce their expectations that a moderate economic recovery
would lift inflation towards their 2 percent target, sources
familiar with BOJ thinking said.
A decision on whether to ease at the meeting will be a close
call, as many BOJ officials are wary of using their limited
policy tools again so soon after unveiling their negative
interest rate policy on Jan. 29.
As the buoyant yen shrugged off the divergent monetary
policy outlook, the dollar got no help from Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's remarks to the Wall Street Journal this
week that countries should avoid seeking to weaken their
currencies with "arbitrary intervention."
The yen rose despite verbal warnings from Japanese officials
against its appreciation. A senior Japanese finance ministry
official said on Thursday that recent currency moves have been
one-sided and that the ministry would take steps in the market
as needed.
The market is sceptical about the chances of yen-selling
intervention ahead of a G7 summit that Japan is hosting in May,
said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"It may be tough for Japan's MOF to take the initiative and
charge toward intervention," Okagawa said, referring to the
ministry of finance, which has jurisdiction over Japan's
currency policy.
"If the dollar were to suddenly fall below 100 yen, that may
justify action to adjust the speed of the moves, but I think
that would be a last resort," he added.
The Australian dollar eased a tad to $0.7595. The
Aussie held on to the bulk of its 0.7 percent gain from
Wednesday, supported by firmness in crude oil prices.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)