* Dollar hovering just above 108 yen after 3.3 pct drop last
week
* Canadian dollar bulls pin hope on rallying oil prices
* China inflation data up next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 11 The world's major currencies
got off to a sleepy start on Monday after a relatively
uneventful weekend, with the yen consolidating a week of solid
gains that saw it climb to highs not seen since 2014.
Nursing a 3.3 percent drop last week, the dollar fetched
108.27 yen - not far off a trough of 107.67 set on
Thursday. A break there could see it test the October 2014 low
around 105.20.
The euro bought 123.43 yen, having shed 3.1
percent last week. Against the greenback, the common currency
stood at $1.1404, near a six-month peak of $1.1454.
Analysts said part of the reason for the yen's eye-catching
rally was due to the unwinding of very bearish positions as
investors gave up on a hike in U.S. interest rates this year.
The unwelcome move has probably increased the pressure on
Japanese authorities to do more. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said last month further rate cuts were possible,
countering talk the bank had limited room left after January's
shift to negative rates.
Credit Suisse said the yen was still "rather cheap" by
valuation even after last week's surge, with its currency matrix
putting the long-term fair value near 90.00.
"It will be difficult for the BOJ to sell the JPY as it is
deemed as undervalued," said Koon How Heng, an FX analyst at
Credit Suisse.
Another currency in favour is the Canadian dollar, which
posted its best weekly performance in over three weeks on Friday
as oil prices jumped.
The loonie was last at C$1.2986 per U.S. dollar,
not far off a one-week high of C$1.2952 set on Friday.
U.S. crude is up over 1.0 percent early on Monday,
extending Friday's 6.6 percent surge on hopes that a global
oversupply may be approaching a tipping point after nearly two
years.
The major Asian event on Monday is the release of China
consumer and producer inflation data for March due around 0130
GMT. Inflation is expected to ease after a food-driven
spike in February, which would offer scope for further policy
stimulus.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)