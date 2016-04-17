* Canadian, Australian dollars fall about 1 pct as oil
slumps
* Yen broadly higher as risk aversion rises
* Oil producers fail to agree on output freeze
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 18 Commodity currencies slumped
early on Monday while the safe-haven yen soared after global oil
producers failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil
prices tumbling anew.
The Canadian dollar and its Australian counterpart were both
marked more than 1 percent lower to as low as C$1.2957 per USD
and $0.7594 in early trade.
The loonie last stood at C$1.2952 per USD, while the Aussie
was at $0.7663, both down about 1 percent.
A deal to freeze oil production by OPEC and non-OPEC
producers fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that
Iran join in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and
help prop up crude prices.
"There was some speculation ahead of this weekend's summit
that an agreement to freeze crude oil production could be
reached," analysts at Commonwealth Bank said.
The failure to secure a deal unsettled markets. U.S. crude
futures slid 6.7 percent to $37.68 a barrel, while Brent
futures dropped 6.7 percent to $40.18 a barrel.
Investors rushed to the safe-haven yen, sending it to
three-year highs against the euro. The common currency briefly
dipped below 122.00 yen for the first time since
April 2013, but has since drifted back to 122.25 yen.
The dollar came within a whisker of an 18-month trough of
107.63 yen set recently, before steadying at 108.27.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)