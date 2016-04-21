* Euro softer, eyes on ECB meeting
* Dollar gets a slight reprieve as U.S. yields rise
* Rally in commodity currencies takes breather
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 21 The euro remained on the
defensive early on Thursday, having made an about-face as
investors adjusted positions in the lead up to a policy meeting
by the European Central Bank.
The ECB is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged
at record lows, but President Mario Draghi is likely to drive
home the case for ultra-loose monetary policy.
"The task now for the ECB lies more along the lines of
promoting the effectiveness of these new expansionary policies
and assertion that the Bank can do more if needed," said Rodrigo
Catril, FX strategist at National Australia Bank.
Last month, while the ECB delivered aggressive easing
measures, the euro perversely rallied after Draghi said there
was probably no need for more rate cuts if the latest stimulus
worked.
The euro stood at $1.1303, versus around $1.1358 this
time on Wednesday and was well off the overnight peak of
$1.1388. Against the yen, it shuffled sideways and was last
little changed just above 124.00.
With three major central bank meetings looming, traders said
there is a lack of market conviction. The Federal Reserve holds
its policy review on April 26-27, while the Bank of Japan has
its meeting on April 28.
It is clear that Japanese officials are unhappy with the
strength of the yen and there is some talk the BOJ could ease
further.
For the Fed, no action is expected but traders said it will
need to firm the tone of its statement if it wanted to prepare
markets for a June rate hike.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has repeatedly said the Fed will be
cautious in tightening policy, prompting markets to barely price
in a rate hike this year.
U.S. Treasury yields have fallen as a result, though they
hit three-week highs on Wednesday as oil and stocks gained.
The higher U.S. yields saw the greenback come within a
whisker of 110.00 yen, off this week's trough of 107.75.
With the euro on the back foot, the dollar index reversed
all of Tuesday's fall and was again flirting with 94.600,
off a low of 93.926 set earlier in the week.
As a result, the rally in commodity currencies came to a
halt. The Aussie dipped back below 78 U.S. cents, from
a 10-month peak of $0.7830. Its kiwi peer slipped below 70 U.S.
cents, having been as high as $0.7055.
