* Dollar and Euro sink roughly 2 pct vs yen
* BOJ holds monetary policy steady, deflates easing hopes
* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ skips chance to cut rates
(Updates throughout)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO/SYDNEY, April 28 The yen jumped against
the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of Japan held
monetary policy steady, quashing speculation that it would ramp
up its already extensive easing programme.
The BOJ stood pat even as global headwinds, a strong yen and
soft consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic
recovery.
The dollar was down nearly 2 percent at 109.33 yen.
The greenback had neared 112 yen at the start of the week after
a media report saying the BOJ was considering applying negative
rates to its lending facilities for banks.
The euro retreated 1.9 percent to 123.85 yen
"It was inevitable that the yen regained all the losses made
on easing expectations. Sure, the market was disappointed, but
that does not mean the yen will keep gaining," said Koji Fukaya,
president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The preconditions that could have prompted the BOJ to try
and arrest the yen's appreciation have shifted," he said. "In
January and February, we had China worries and sliding oil
boosting the yen, but the situation has changed."
Concerns over China's economy have eased somewhat while
crude oil prices have rebounded sharply from 13-year lows, in
theory lessening demand for the safe-haven yen.
After a two-day policy meeting that ended Wednesday, the
Federal Reserve said global economic headwinds remained on its
radar. But unlike last month, it stopped short of mentioning the
risks these posed.
Offering little hope of a move in June, the Fed said U.S.
"economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant
only gradual increases in the federal funds rate."
It went on to say the fed funds rate "is likely to remain,
for some time, below levels that are expected to prevail in the
longer run."
Elias Haddad, Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency
strategist, said the Fed statement was less cautious than in
March, but the FOMC appeared in no hurry to lift interest rates
again soon.
Weighed down by the yen's surge against the greenback, the
dollar index slid to a one-week low of 94.020.
The euro climbed as far as $1.1363 overnight after
the Fed stuck to its script of a gradual hike in rates, but
later stepped back to $1.1329.
Elsewhere, New Zealand's central bank skipped a chance to
cut its interest rates on Thursday, triggering a short squeeze
that saw the kiwi dollar gain a full U.S. cent.
The kiwi soared towards $0.6950, from around
$0.6850, after the RBNZ kept the cash rate steady at 2.25
percent. It was on track for a 1 percent rise this week. RBNZ
retained an easing bias and tried to talk down the currency, but
to no avail.
The Australian dollar, in contrast, wobbled against the
greenback after posting its biggest one-day slide in eight
months on Wednesday after weak domestic inflation data revived
prospects of an interest rate cut there. The Aussie was last at
$0.7601, well below the recent high of $0.7836.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Richard Borsuk)