MOVES-ITG names new director in global portfolio trading team
May 16 U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.
TOKYO May 2 The dollar fell to as low as 106.14 yen, its lowest level since October 2014 after the U.S. Treasury put Japan on a new currency monitoring list with four other countries that have large trade surpluses with the United States.
The report is making it harder for Japan to intervene in the currency market to stem the yen's gains.
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.