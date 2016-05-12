TOKYO May 12 The dollar struggled to hold its
own on Thursday after its rebound from a near 1-1/2-year low
against a basket of currencies run out of steam, with doubts
over global growth prospects hobbling the U.S. currency.
The dollar's index eased to 93.826, down from
Tuesday's high at 94.356, which represented a 2.7 percent
recovery from its 16-month trough hit earlier in the month.
While the dollar had been supported by a recovery in risk
appetite in financial markets, doubts linger over the strength
of the global economy with political risks in many places seen
as hampering companies' investment plans.
"It is not clear how strong the U.S. economy will be in the
April-June quarter. It will be better than the first quarter but
it doesn't look so strong," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
U.S. economic growth slowed to 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, with the strength of the dollar late last year seen as
a factor weighing on the economy. That has also fed expectations
of a slower pace of rate increases by the Federal Reserve this
year, further hampering dollar bulls.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 108.35 yen,
having fallen from Wednesday's two-week high of 109.38, with its
failure to test a major psychological level of 110 hurting
sentiment.
The area around 109.30-40 is where the dollar was capped
right after its big fall following the Bank of Japan's decision
not to further ease policy in late April and it now looks like a
strong resistance level, said Koichi Yoshikawa, executive
director of finance at Standard Chartered Bank.
The yen had fallen earlier as traders cut their exposure to
the currency after a series of warnings from Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso that the government would intervene to curb
any one-sided gains.
But analysts believe Japan will be wary of intervening
before it hosts a Group of 7 meeting this month, even though
Tokyo is clearly unhappy with an 11 percent rise in the currency
since December.
As the dollar weakens, the euro also recovered to
$1.1428 from Tuesday's low of $1.13585.
Sterling remains on the defensive as the latest surveys show
a referendum on the country's membership in the European Union
on June 23 is still too close to call.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee releases
updated growth and inflation forecasts in a quarterly report on
Thursday but uncertainty on the "Brexit" is likely to keep the
central bank cautious.
The pound stood at $1.1440, not far from its
two-week low of $1.4375 touched on Monday.
