* Dollar/yen edges up after retreating on Wednesday
* Short-covering supports dollar/yen -traders
* Dollar faces resistance in 109.30-40 yen area
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, May 12 The dollar edged higher
against the yen on Thursday with traders citing
position-squaring by short-term players, although doubts over
global growth prospects continued to cloud the greenback's
outlook.
The dollar edged up 0.4 percent to 108.84 yen. The
dollar had fallen 0.8 percent on Wednesday, having lost steam
after touching a two-week high of 109.38 yen.
Some traders who sold the dollar in its recent bounce seem
to be buying back dollars now, said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Singapore.
The dollar had set an 18-month low of 105.55 yen on May 3,
having slid after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its
monetary stimulus at its policy meeting in late April.
The greenback has since regained some footing as traders cut
their bullish bets on the yen following a series of warnings
from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that the government
would intervene to curb any one-sided gains.
But analysts believe Japan will be wary of intervening
before it hosts a Group of 7 meeting this month, even though
Tokyo is clearly unhappy with a nearly 11 percent rise in the
yen since December.
On Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it would be
difficult for Japan's finance ministry to intentionally weaken
the yen to boost exports, while adding that big swings and rapid
changes in currency markets that do not reflect economic
fundamentals are undesirable.
Takatoshi Ito, a prominent academic with close ties to BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, said that whether Japan conducts
yen-selling intervention would depend on whether it can convince
Group of Seven countries, particularly the United States, that
recent yen rises were excessive.
Traders say the dollar faces chart resistance at levels
above 109 yen. The area around 109.30-40 yen now looks like a
strong resistance level for the dollar, said Koichi Yoshikawa,
executive director of finance at Standard Chartered Bank.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged
up 0.1 percent to 93.904, but remained below Tuesday's
high at 94.356, which represented a 2.7 percent recovery from
its 16-month trough hit earlier in the month.
While the dollar has been supported by a recovery in risk
appetite in financial markets, doubts linger over the strength
of the global economy with political risks in many places seen
as hampering companies' investment plans.
"It is not clear how strong the U.S. economy will be in the
April-June quarter. It will be better than the first quarter but
it doesn't look so strong," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
U.S. economic growth slowed to 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, with the strength of the dollar late last year seen as
a factor weighing on the economy. That has also supported
expectations that the Fed may delay rate increases this year,
further hampering dollar bulls.
The euro held steady at $1.1422, having pulled up
from Tuesday's low of $1.13585.
Sterling remains on the defensive as the latest surveys show
the "Brexit" referendum on Britain's continued membership in the
European Union on June 23 is still too close to call.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee releases
updated growth and inflation forecasts in a quarterly report on
Thursday but uncertainty over Brexit is likely to keep the
central bank extra cautious.
The pound stood at $1.4445, not far from its
two-week low of $1.4375 touched on Monday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Eric Meijer)