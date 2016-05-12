* Dollar/yen regains some ground after Wednesday's fall
* Short-covering supports dollar/yen -traders
* Japanese academic says BOJ likely to ease in June or July
SINGAPORE, May 12 The dollar rose against the
yen on Thursday due to position squaring, getting an added lift
after a Japanese academic said the Bank of Japan was likely to
expand its monetary stimulus as soon as next month.
The dollar edged up 0.5 percent to 108.97 yen. On
Wednesday, the dollar had lost steam after touching a two-week
high of 109.38 yen and ended up falling 0.8 percent.
Some traders who sold the dollar in its recent bounce seemed
to be buying it back now, said a trader for a Japanese bank in
Singapore.
The dollar added to its gains versus the yen after Takatoshi
Ito said the BOJ is likely to expand monetary stimulus either in
June or July. Ito is a prominent academic with close ties to
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
For his part, Kuroda said the BOJ won't hesitate to take
further easing steps if necessary, adding that there were still
large downside risks to Japan's economy.
The dollar had set an 18-month low of 105.55 yen on May 3,
having slid after the BOJ held off from expanding its monetary
stimulus at its policy meeting in late April.
The greenback has since regained some footing as traders cut
their bullish bets on the yen following a series of warnings
from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that the government
would intervene to curb any excessive one-sided gains.
But analysts believe Japan will be wary of intervening
before it hosts a Group of Seven meeting this month, even though
Tokyo is clearly unhappy with the yen's rise of more than 10
percent so far this year.
"For dollar/yen it would appear that it is now caught in
nervous range trade around 105 to 110," said Heng Koon How,
senior currency strategist for Credit Suisse Private Banking
Asia Pacific.
"It is likely that Tokyo is still trying to build consensus
and agreement on intervention both internationally and
domestically," Heng said.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged
up 0.1 percent to 93.898, but remained below Tuesday's
high at 94.356, which represented a 2.7 percent recovery from
its 16-month trough hit earlier in the month.
The euro held steady at $1.1424.
While the dollar has been supported by a recovery in risk
appetite in financial markets, doubts linger over the strength
of the global economy with political risks in many places seen
as hampering companies' investment plans.
"It is not clear how strong the U.S. economy will be in the
April-June quarter. It will be better than the first quarter but
it doesn't look so strong," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
U.S. economic growth slowed to 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, with the strength of the dollar late last year seen as
a factor weighing on the economy. That has also supported
expectations that the Fed may delay rate increases this year,
further hampering dollar bulls.
Sterling remains on the defensive as the latest surveys show
the "Brexit" referendum on Britain's continued membership in the
European Union on June 23 is still too close to call.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee releases
updated growth and inflation forecasts in a quarterly report on
Thursday but uncertainty over Brexit is likely to keep the
central bank extra cautious.
The pound held steady at $1.4443, not far from its
two-week low of $1.4375 touched on Monday.
