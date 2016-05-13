* Dollar awaits U.S. data, with particular focus on retail
sales
* U.S. yields' rise after Fed Rosengren's comments prop up
USD
* Aussie remains on defensive, on track to lose 1 pct this
week
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 13 The dollar held to gains against
the yen and euro on Friday, awaiting U.S. data later in the day
that could set the greenback's tone.
The dollar was little changed at 108.86 yen after
gaining about 0.6 percent overnight.
The U.S. currency, which had hit an 18-month low of 105.55
yen last week after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary
policy, was on track to rise 1.8 percent on the week. Verbal
warnings by Japanese authorities over the past week have so far
helped cool the yen's rally.
The euro was effectively flat at $1.1371 after
shedding 0.4 percent on Thursday.
The dollar was buoyed overnight as U.S. Treasury yields rose
when Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said the
Fed should raise interest rates if data confirms a stronger jobs
market and inflation outlook in the second quarter. He added
that the markets are too pessimistic on the economy.
The currency market will have a chance to gauge the
underlying strength of the U.S. economy through a batch of data
to be released later in the day.
"In terms of impact on the dollar, April retail sales data
will be key, especially since a high rise is expected. The
University of Michigan consumer sentiment index also bears
watching," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
The April U.S. producer price index (PPI) is also due later
in the day.
The dollar could face renewed pressure against peers like
the yen if U.S. economic indicators fall short of expectations,
which would be a new potential headache for Japanese authorities
who have managed to arrest the yen's appreciation by threatening
to intervene.
"Japanese officials can keep up their verbal warnings and
even actually intervene, but the fundamentals continue pointing
towards a stronger yen - a view many speculators appear to have
embraced," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"Japan's current account surplus continues to increase and
U.S. rate hike expectations for the year have been cut down from
four to one. Furthermore, currency policy will likely become a
topic in the U.S. presidential elections, making it hard for
Japan to intervene," he added, listing the factors favouring a
strong yen.
Japan's current account surplus was largest since 2007 in
March due to falling oil import costs and a hefty income surplus
from overseas investment, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Thursday.
The United States has for years called on countries with
current account surpluses to do more to lift their domestic
demand, which has been perceived to be lacklustre.
The pound dipped slightly to $1.4437, having spiked
briefly overnight to a two-week high of $1.4532. Sterling rose
on Thursday after Bank of England (BOE) policymakers voted
unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged, quashing talk that
one or two might vote in favour of a cut.
The BOE said sterling could fall sharply and unemployment
would probably rise should Britain opt to leave the European
Union - its starkest warning so far of the likely impact a
"Brexit" would have.
The Australian dollar, weighed down recently by a central
bank rate cut and a drop in the price of iron ore, remained on
the back foot against a buoyant dollar.
The Aussie fell to a fresh two-month low of $0.7286
. It was poised to fall 1 percent against the greenback
this week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)