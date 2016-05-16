* Yen off initial highs set after China data disappoints
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 16 The yen reversed course
and eased versus the dollar on Monday, after rising initially as
disappointing economic news out of China shored up demand for
the safe-haven currency.
Chinese investment, factory output and retail sales all
missed forecasts, adding to doubts about whether the economy is
stabilising.
The dollar initially fell versus the yen in early Asia
trade. It touched a low of 108.46 yen, retreating from
two-week highs of 109.57 set on Friday, when the dollar gained a
lift from upbeat U.S. data.
The dollar later recovered its losses and last stood at
108.90 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The yen came off its earlier highs as Tokyo shares
drew strength from strong U.S. data on Friday that helped offset
worries over softness in Chinese economic indicators.
Analysts said a near-term focus for the yen is Japan's
first-quarter gross domestic product data on May 18.
Japan's GDP was expected to have expanded at a scant,
annualised rate of 0.2 percent in January-March, according to a
Reuters poll, after a 1.1 percent contraction in
October-December.
"There are likely to be some market swings if the result
were to come in much weaker than expected," said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mistui
Banking Corporation in Singapore.
If the GDP number is weak, Japanese equities will probably
fall initially and bolster safe haven demand for the yen,
Okagawa said.
The yen might retreat later, if such an outcome leads to
some form of economic policy response by the government such as
shifting toward delaying a sales tax hike set for next April,
Okagawa added.
Japan's top government spokesman on Monday denied a weekend
media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to delay
the sales tax hike.
A near-term key for the dollar is whether it can clearly
breach resistance at 109.47 yen, the 61.8 percent retracement of
its fall from late April to early May, analysts say.
"If it does clear above 109.50, I think it does point to a
more bullish dollar set-up," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist
for Bank of Singapore.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, touched a 2-1/2 month low at $0.7236. The
Aussie later pulled up from that low and last stood at $0.7287,
up 0.3 percent on the day.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback stood at
94.637, holding within sight of Friday's peak of 94.845,
its highest level since April 25.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.1307, not far from
Friday's two-week low of $1.1283.
Data showing that U.S. retail sales rose 1.3 percent last
month, their biggest increase in a year, had helped lift the
dollar on Friday.
The upbeat figures suggested the U.S. economy was regaining
momentum and came after comments from several Federal Reserve
officials revealed growing pressure within the central bank to
raise rates in the coming months.
Yet U.S. Treasury yields failed to rise on the data,
suggesting debt investors were reluctant to price in higher
rates against a global backdrop of low inflation and low growth.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.712 percent
, hovering near a one-month low 1.70 set on Friday
and touched again on Monday.
