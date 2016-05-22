* Dollar index hovering just under two-month peak
* Fed rate hike view sees dollar post third week of gains
* More Fed speakers due on Monday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 23 The dollar got off to a steady
start against a basket of major currencies on Monday, remaining
within striking distance of a two-month peak after markets last
week moved to price in a greater chance of an imminent hike in
U.S. interest rates.
The dollar index was last at 95.324, little changed
from where it closed in New York on Friday and not far from
Thursday's high of 95.520. It rose 0.8 percent last week,
climbing for a third week.
Emboldening dollar bulls, recent comments from Federal
Reserve officials, as well as minutes of the Fed's April
meeting, have convinced many analysts and investors that a rate
hike in June or July is a real possibility.
More Fed officials are due to speak later on Monday
including James Bullard, John Williams and Patrick Harker. Last
Thursday, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said
the U.S. economy could be strong enough to warrant an interest
rate increase in June or July.
"Market odds of a June rate hike ended the week at around 30
percent, up from 4 percent a week ago. That is a significant
repricing," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
"We continue to see June as very much a 'live' meeting."
With the dollar in favour, investors gave the euro a wide
berth. The common currency last stood at $1.1218,
struggling to pull away from a near two-month trough of $1.1180
plumbed on Thursday.
The yen stayed on the defensive after underperforming both
the greenback and euro on Friday as a rally on Wall Street
dampened demand for the safe-haven currency.
The dollar fetched 110.16 yen, having reached a
three-week high of 110.59 on Friday. The common currency was at
123.60 yen, drifting towards the top end of its
122.625-124.650 range.
Investors shrugged off a Group of 7 finance ministers'
meeting, which concluded on Saturday with the United States
warning Japan against intervening to weaken the yen, displaying
a well known rift between the two countries on currency
intervention.
The resurgent dollar has taken a heavy toll on commodity
currencies, none more so than the Australian dollar which was
further weighed by expectations of cuts in interest rates at
home.
The Aussie was last at $0.7229, having been as low
as $0.7175 last week, a trough last seen more than two months
ago.
Apart from the Fed speakers, investors will also be keeping
an eye on early readings of this month's manufacturing activity
in major economies including Japan, Germany and the United
States.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)