By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 24 The yen held on to gains on
Tuesday, shored up by investors' risk aversion and receding
expectations that Japan will weaken the currency after a fresh
warning by the United States last week against intervention.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and
Canadian dollars were on the back foot, weighed down by a
continuing decline in commodities such as crude oil.
The euro treaded water at 122.635 yen after
sliding 0.8 percent overnight.
The dollar nudged up 0.1 percent to 109.385 yen,
having fallen to as low as 109.120 on Monday when it shed nearly
one percent.
The greenback had risen to a three-week high of 110.590 late
last week as prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates as early as June were revived.
But the dollar has given back a large part of its gains to
the yen after a weekend G7 meeting of central bankers and
finance ministers concluded with the United States warning Japan
against intervening to weaken the yen, a rift that is perceived
as preventing Tokyo from acting.
Dollar/yen showed little response after the Nikkei quoted
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso as saying it would be good if
the pair settled around 109 yen.
A decline in global equities at the start of the week has
given an added lift to the safe-haven yen, which recently soared
to an 18-month high of 105.55 to the dollar after the Bank of
Japan stood pat on monetary policy.
Hawkish comments from Fed officials overnight such as St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams have done little to support the dollar
against its Japanese counterpart.
"The yen gained as risk aversion overcame the Fed officials'
hawkish views. Upward pressure on the yen was stronger due to
weaker stocks and falling commodities," said Junichi Ishikawa,
FX analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"That said, the dollar index has stood tall overall amid a
significant rise in the two-year U.S. Treasury yield. Trades
preparing for a potential Fed rate hike in June are likely to
continue."
For further clues on the likelihood of a U.S. rate hike in
June or July, the markets will sift through comments from Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to speak on Friday at a Harvard
University-hosted panel event.
In addition to the prospect of the U.S. central bank raising
rates, the dollar could also look to BOJ monetary policy for
potential support.
"There is a good probability of the yen being sold on
expectations towards the BOJ easing at the June 15-16 policy
meeting. And with the market again trying to price in the
possibility of a Fed hike in June or July, monetary policy
divergence is likely to become a temporary theme," wrote Shusuke
Yamada, chief FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
Tokyo.
The greenback fared better against its other peers amid
expectations the U.S. central bank would tighten monetary policy
sooner than the markets had expected.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1206, edging
back towards a seven-week trough of $1.1180 struck last
Thursday.
The dollar index was effectively unchanged at 95.326,
not too far from a two-month high of 95.502 touched last week.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent to $0.7213
, hovering just above a 2-1/2-month low of $0.7175
plumbed last week.
The Canadian dollar stood near C$1.3174 per dollar,
a six-week trough hit on Monday.
U.S. crude oil has slid for the past four sessions on
the back of a stubborn global glut.
The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.4 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)