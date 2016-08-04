(Updates prices, adds comments)
* BoE expected to cut rates, and could muster additional
measures
* BOJ's Iwata offers few clear hints on policy revamp due in
Sept
* Dollar index holds steady, stays above this weeks' trough
By Masayuki Kitano and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 4 The dollar held steady
above a recent six-week low on Thursday, while sterling stayed
in a tight range with expectations running high that the Bank of
England will cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 in
a bid to ward off recession.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was flat at 95.565,
holding above a near six-week low of 95.003 touched earlier
this week.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 101.31
, while the euro held steady at $1.1144.
The near-term focus for the dollar is whether U.S. jobs data
due on Friday will revive expectations for the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates later this year.
U.S. interest rate futures suggest investors now see a 40
percent chance of a Fed rate hike by December.
Analysts say that a better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report would give the dollar traction against the
resurgent Japanese yen, which firmed after the Bank of Japan's
modest monetary easing last week disappointed investors
expecting more drastic stimulus steps.
The dollar is down about 0.7 percent for the week against
the yen, which prompted a verbal warning from Japan's top
currency diplomat on Wednesday.
"Current levels of the yen are very concerning, given the
lack of action from the BOJ last week. They essentially put the
onus on the fiscal side of the house," said Jennifer Vail, head
of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
The BOJ also said it would conduct "a comprehensive
assessment" of the economy and the effects of the central bank's
policy at its next meeting in September.
BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Thursday reiterated the
BOJ's readiness to ease policy again if needed, but kept
investors guessing on what the comprehensive policy assessment
due next month would involve, saying the review is not meant to
transmit a specific direction for future monetary policy.
Analysts said Iwata's comments did not offer any clear
trading impetus for the yen.
Sterling held steady at $1.3328, with its moves
limited as investors awaited the Bank of England's policy
decision later on Thursday.
Money markets have fully priced in a quarter-point cut to
the central bank's main interest rates, and many economists and
investors expect it to muster other measures to bolster the
economy after Britain's vote in June to quit the European Union.
Sterling will probably climb to levels above $1.35 if the
central bank only unveils a 25 basis point rate cut, Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief currency strategist for Mizuho Securities, said
in a research note.
"If the BoE feels a strong need to avoid a bounce in the
pound and to prevent a worsening in the British economy, it will
probably decide on policy easing that exceeds the market's
expectations," Yamamoto added.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)