By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 10 The dollar fell against the yen on
Wednesday as retreating Tokyo stocks drove safe-haven bids for
the yen, while bargain hunting helped the battered pound crawl
away from its one-month low.
The greenback also sagged against the euro and Australian
dollar after downbeat productivity data sapped some of the
momentum it had gained from last week's robust U.S. jobs
report.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 101.325 yen,
having gone as high as 102.660 on Monday on the strong nonfarm
payrolls data.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.1148, touching a
5-day high of $1.1149.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.3060, recovering
from the $1.2956 hit on Tuesday, its lowest level since July 11.
The pound took a knock on Tuesday after Bank of England
policymaker Ian McCafferty said more monetary easing was likely
to be needed if the UK's economic decline worsened.
"The pound was oversold and it benefited from some market
correction, with the bounce also benefiting other currencies
against the dollar. The market is thin at the moment and each
move tends to be exaggerated," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
Trading volumes are expected to be relatively light this
week with many traders and investors on a summer break.
Sterling may have rebounded but the British currency was
expected to continue struggling in the longer term.
"Every PMI (purchasing managers' index) report will be
amplified in its importance as traders will essentially view it
as proxy for BoE policy moves," wrote Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
"If the PMI reports show further deterioration in a
post-Brexit environment, then Mr. Mccafferty's warnings will be
taken at face value and currency markets will sell cable
(sterling/dollar) towards its post-Brexit lows as the month
proceeds."
The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 95.799.
"The weaker-than-expected U.S. productivity data weighed on
the dollar broadly. The market usually does not give the data
much heed, but it drew attention as it marked the third straight
quarter of decline," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist
at Barclays in Tokyo.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Tuesday that productivity,
which measures hourly output per worker, dropped at a 0.5
percent annual rate in the April-June period, extending the
longest decline since 1979.
The Australian dollar advanced to a 3-month peak of $0.7703,
buoyed this week by Australia's relatively high yields
and investor appetite for risk.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)