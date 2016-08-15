* Dollar on back foot after lacklustre US retail sales data
* Market shows little reaction to weak Q2 Japan GDP
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 15 The dollar was on the defensive
early on Monday, weighed by downbeat U.S. data that tempered
expectations of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
The greenback was little changed at 101.370 yen after
losing 0.6 percent on Friday, when the U.S. indicators were
released. The euro was steady at $1.1161 after edging up
0.2 percent on Friday.
The dollar index was effectively unchanged at 95.755
after going to as low as 95.254 on Friday, its lowest since
August 3.
The dollar came under pressure after Treasury yields slid
sharply in response to weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales
and producer prices data released on Friday.
Already slim expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase
in September were trimmed even further after the data, while
prospects for a rate hike in December also took a knock.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 43 percent
chance the U.S. central bank would increase interest rates at
its December policy meeting, down from 47 percent shortly before
the release of Friday's data.
"The dollar's push lower that we anticipate until later in
the month gained momentum following the disappointing U.S.
retail sales report before the weekend," wrote Marc Chandler,
global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"The dollar's technical tone has deteriorated, while
economic data is unlikely to be sufficient to reverse
sentiment."
U.S. economic data due this week include Tuesday's housing
starts, consumer price index and industrial output and the
Philadelphia Fed's business sentiment index on Thursday.
Asian currency markets showed little reaction to Monday's
data which showed Japan's economic growth stalled in the second
quarter.
The world's third-largest economy expanded by an annualised
0.2 percent in the second quarter, less than a median market
forecast for a 0.7 percent increase, Cabinet Office data showed
on Monday.
Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.2910.
The focus was on whether this week's UK economic data would
either push the pound to or away from the 31-year low of $1.2798
touched after the June Brexit referendum.
Signs of economic weakness after the Brexit vote are
expected to provide incentive for the Bank of England to easy
monetary policy further, which in turn could weaken the pound.
British indicators due this week include Tuesday's consumer
and producer prices, Wednesday's employment and Thursday's
retail sales.
The Australian dollar nudged up 0.1 percent to $0.7655
while the New Zealand dollar dipped 0.1 percent to
$0.7190.
