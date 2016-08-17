* Dollar bounces on hawkish comments from Fed's Lockhart,
Dudley
* Japan official warns against excessive moves, response
limited
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 17 The dollar edged away from 7-week
lows against the yen and euro on Wednesday following hawkish
comments from Federal Reserve officials, but the modesty of the
bounce underlined market scepticism about the central bank's
willingness to continue tightening policy.
The dollar nudged up 0.2 percent to 100.485 yen after
falling to 99.550 overnight, its lowest since June 24, when
post-Brexit referendum turmoil had boosted the safe-haven yen.
Comments by Japan's top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa,
who said he will respond if there are excessive currency moves,
had a limited impact on the pair.
The euro was steady at $1.1274 following an overnight
rise to $1.1323, its highest since June 24.
The greenback was on the defensive since late last week as
downbeat U.S. indicators dented prospects of a near-term Fed
rate hike.
It gained some reprieve on hawkish views expressed by
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who said two hikes in
2016 was a possibility, and on New York Fed President William
Dudley saying the central bank could possibly raise rates as
soon as September.
"Hawkish views from Fed officials can prompt short covering
in the dollar, but they are not sufficient enough to kick off an
uptrend," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"This is because the markets now expect only one or two rate
hikes this year, when at the end of 2015 they had expected up to
four," added Ishikawa, who sees negative economic developments
in Europe and Britain in the wake of Brexit weighing on the
Fed's decisions and cancelling out any lift from positive U.S.
indicators.
The dollar index was little changed at 94.824 after
losing 0.8 percent on Tuesday, when it touched a 7-week trough
of 94.426.
Sterling traded almost unchanged at $1.3037
following an overnight rise of 1.3 percent as the battered
currency, which had approached 31-year lows earlier in the week,
enjoyed a respite thanks to slightly higher than expected U.K.
inflation data.
Investors will look to the British employment data due later
in the session to see if the pound can solidify its position.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7700
and the New Zealand dollar also gained 0.1 percent, to
$0.7285.
The Canadian dollar rose against the broadly weaker
greenback. The loonie fetched C$1.2857 per dollar after
touching a 7-week high of C$1.2798 on Tuesday, helped by crude
oil's advanced to 1-month highs.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)