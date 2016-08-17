(Corrects erroneous reference to sterling's low in 14th
paragraph)
* Dollar bounces on hawkish comments from Fed's Lockhart,
Dudley
* Japan official warns against excessive moves, response
limited
* Fed's July meeting minutes eyed for immediate incentive
* Pound awaits UK employment data after rising overnight
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 17 The dollar edged off 7-week lows
against the yen and euro on Wednesday following hawkish comments
from Federal Reserve officials, but scepticism about the Fed's
willingness to tighten policy limited the bounce.
The dollar nudged up 0.2 percent to 100.530 yen after
falling to 99.550 overnight, its lowest since June 24, when
post-Brexit referendum turmoil had boosted the safe-haven yen.
Comments by Japan's top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa,
who said he will respond if there are excessive currency moves,
had a limited impact on the pair.
The euro was steady at $1.1279 following an overnight
rise to $1.1323, its highest since June 24.
The greenback was on the defensive since late last week as
downbeat U.S. indicators dented prospects of a near-term Fed
rate hike.
It gained some reprieve on hawkish views expressed by
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who said two hikes in
2016 was a possibility, and on New York Fed President William
Dudley saying the central bank could possibly raise rates as
soon as September.
"Hawkish views from Fed officials can prompt short covering
in the dollar, but they are not sufficient enough to kick off an
uptrend," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"This is because the markets now expect only one or two rate
hikes this year, when at the end of 2015 they had expected up to
four," added Ishikawa, who sees negative economic developments
in Europe and Britain in the wake of Brexit weighing on the
Fed's decisions and cancelling out any lift from positive U.S.
indicators.
Uncertainty over Japanese monetary policy was also seen
supporting the yen. The BOJ, which underwhelmed the markets in
July with what many investors deemed were token easing steps,
will conduct a comprehensive policy review in September.
"Policy uncertainty has been weighing on Japanese bonds for
a while and now the currency market seems to be taking notice as
well," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo.
Analysts say Japan's debt m,arket has been unsettled by
speculation that the BOJ would choose against taking interest
rates deeper into negative territory or increasing its bond
buying.
The dollar index was little changed at 94.822 after
losing 0.8 percent on Tuesday, when it touched a 7-week trough
of 94.426.
Currency markets will seek fresh direction from comments
expected from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and the
release of the Fed's July policy meeting minutes later in the
session.
Having struck near 31-year lows earlier in the week,
sterling traded almost unchanged at $1.3041 following a
1.3 percent rise overnight due to slightly higher than expected
U.K. inflation data.
Investors will look to the British employment data due later
in the session to see if the pound can solidify its position.
The Canadian dollar rose against the broadly weaker
greenback. The loonie fetched C$1.2860 per dollar after
touching a 7-week high of C$1.2798 on Tuesday, helped by crude
oil's advanced to 1-month highs.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.1 percent to $0.7686
and the New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.7275
.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)