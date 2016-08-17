* Dollar bounces on hawkish comments from Fed's Lockhart,
Dudley
* Yen steps back as risk aversion eases amid Nikkei's rise
* Fed's July meeting minutes eyed for immediate incentive
* Pound awaits UK employment data after rising overnight
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 17 The dollar rebounded from 7-week
lows against the yen on Wednesday following hawkish comments
from Federal Reserve officials.
Easing risk aversion also reduced bids for the safe-haven
Japanese currency as shares in Tokyo bounced.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 101.100 yen, with
its advance accelerating after it rose past the 100.68 area,
which traders had deemed a near-term level of resistance.
The U.S. currency had fallen to 99.550 yen overnight, its
lowest since June 24, when post-Brexit referendum turmoil had
boosted the safe-haven yen.
The euro lost 0.2 percent to $1.1261 following an
overnight rise to $1.1323, its highest since June 24.
The greenback had been on the defensive since late last week
as downbeat U.S. indicators dented prospects of a near-term Fed
rate hike.
But it gained some reprieve on Wednesday on hawkish views
expressed by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who said two
hikes in 2016 was a possibility, and on New York Fed President
William Dudley saying the central bank could possibly raise
rates as soon as September.
"Hawkish views from Fed officials can prompt short covering
in the dollar, but they are not sufficient enough to kick off an
uptrend," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"This is because the markets now expect only one or two rate
hikes this year, when at the end of 2015 they had expected up to
four," added Ishikawa, who sees negative economic developments
in Europe and Britain in the wake of Brexit weighing on the
Fed's decisions and cancelling out any lift from positive U.S.
indicators.
Uncertainty over Japanese monetary policy was also seen
supporting the yen in the medium term. The BOJ, which
underwhelmed the markets in July with what many investors deemed
were token easing steps, will conduct a comprehensive policy
review in September.
"Policy uncertainty has been weighing on Japanese bonds for
a while and now the currency market seems to be taking notice as
well," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo.
Analysts say Japan's debt market has been unsettled by
speculation that the BOJ would choose against taking interest
rates deeper into negative territory or increasing its bond
buying.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 95.025 after
losing 0.8 percent on Tuesday, when it touched a 7-week trough
of 94.426.
Currency markets will seek fresh direction from comments
expected from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and the
release of the Fed's July policy meeting minutes later in the
session.
Having struck near 31-year lows earlier in the week,
sterling traded almost unchanged at $1.3028 following a
1.3 percent rise overnight due to slightly higher than expected
U.K. inflation data.
Investors will look to the British employment data later in
the session to see if the pound can solidify its position.
The Canadian dollar slipped to C$1.2882 per dollar
after touching a 7-week high of C$1.2798 on Tuesday, when it was
helped by crude oil's advanced to 1-month highs.
The Australian dollar lost 0.4 percent to $0.7663
and the New Zealand dollar was down 0.3 percent at $0.7252
.
