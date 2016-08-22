* Dollar pulls further away from 8-week lows vs euro, yen
* Pound hit by speculation UK may begin Brexit talks early
2017
* Aussie, kiwi extends losses after Moody's cuts outlook on
banks
(Adds details and quotes, updates prices)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 22 The dollar extended gains against
the yen and euro on Monday as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers
took an upbeat tone on the economy and expressed support for a
near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan would not rule out a
deeper cut to negative interest rates also weighed on the yen
and supported the dollar.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 100.760 yen, pulling
further away from an 8-week low of 99.550 struck early last
week.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1289, adding
distance between $1.1366, its highest since June 24 reached on
Thursday. The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 94.843.
The market took an early cue from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer, who on Sunday gave a generally upbeat assessment of the
U.S. economy's current strength, saying that the central bank is
close to hitting its job and inflation targets.
"Fischer's comments had an impact on dollar/yen as he, along
with (New York Fed President William) Dudley, is more
influential than the other Fed district heads," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"That said, dollar/yen has not risen much further as much of
the momentum appears to be coming from profit taking in the yen,
rather than outright buying of dollars."
The yen also sagged after the Sankei newspaper reported over
the weekend that the BOJ will not rule out deepening a cut to
negative rates, quoting Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The U.S. currency was already on the front foot on Friday
after San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate hike
in September should be in play.
The currency market has swayed back and forth over the past
week on conflicting views towards U.S. monetary policy.
The greenback initially gained on hawkish comments from New
York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart, but dollar bulls were disappointed after the
July Fed policy meeting minutes suggested the central bank was
not in a hurry to increase rates.
Investors awaited Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming on Friday during a global gathering of central
bankers for more concrete policy hints.
"Market attention will be squarely focused on U.S. Fed Chair
Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole. We believe she may use the
opportunity to signal the Federal Open Market Committee's
growing confidence in the outlook for activity and inflation,"
wrote strategists at Barclays.
"Given the low market expectations for a September or
December Fed rate hike, a repricing at the front end of the
rates curve should drive a near-term rebound in the USD."
Federal funds futures on Friday suggested traders saw a 53.5
percent chance of a Fed rate hike this year, up from 48.8
percent on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch programme showed.
Expectations for a rate hike in September were even lower, at
around 20 percent.
Sterling was on the defensive after dropping 1 percent
against the dollar on Friday on speculation that Britain could
formally begin the process of leaving the European Union early
next year.
The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.3058 after
being knocked away from a 2-week high of $1.3186 on Friday.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.4 percent to $0.7595
, having touched a 2-week low of $0.7584. The New
Zealand dollar shed 0.6 percent to $0.7228.
The Aussie and kiwi extended losses from Friday, when
ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on Australian banks to
negative, providing investors an impetus to sell both
currencies.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim
Coghill)