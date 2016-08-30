* Consumer spending data reinforces Fed officials' hawkish
message
* Better-than-expected Japanese spending data underpin yen
* Japan's Suga warns of action against any excessive yen
strength
TOKYO, Aug 30 The dollar edged up on Tuesday,
but mostly took a breather as investors waited to see if U.S.
employment data later this week would reinforce U.S. Federal
Reserve officials' recent hawkish messages.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, added 0.2 percent to 95.714,
though it remained shy of the previous session's high of 95.834
which was its highest since Aug. 12.
It traded well above Friday's session low of 94.246 plumbed
before Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on
the U.S. economy and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer's remarks
that interest rate hikes were possible this year.
The U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to show an
increase of 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median
estimate of 89 economists polled by Reuters, below the
better-than-expected 255,000 additions in July and 292,000 gains
in June.
"It's hard to move until we see the jobs figures, after
Fischer stressed that the August report would be a key factor,
and that an interest rate hike could follow good numbers," said
Kumiko Ishikawa, senior FX analyst at Gaitame.Com Research
Institute in Tokyo.
U.S. economic data on Monday showed consumer spending
increased for a fourth straight month, pointing to a pickup in
growth that could pave the way for the Fed to raise interest
rates later this year.
The euro inched 0.1 percent higher to 114.11 yen
and was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1172.
The dollar added 0.2 percent to 102.14 yen, moving
back toward Monday's high of 102.39.
The yen has broken above 99 against the dollar several times
this month, which has made Japanese officials wary of
speculative moves.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told Reuters
in an interview on Tuesday that the government is watching
market moves carefully and is ready to respond "appropriately",
when asked whether Tokyo could intervene in the currency market
to stem excessive yen rises.
Currency speculators reduced their bets on the dollar for a
fourth straight week through Aug. 23, trimming their net
dollar-long positions to their lowest since early July, and
raising their net long positions on the yen.
"The market is very reactionary, but even though there is an
extreme position story, there's not an extreme adjustment of
that extreme," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales
at State Street Global Markets.
"There's not a lot of conviction behind the moves that we're
seeing," he said. "It's probably just an adjustment of yen long
positions."
Underpinning the yen, data released early in the session
showed Japanese household spending fell less than expected last
month and the jobless rate hit a two-decade low.
But with the economy barely growing and inflation sliding
further away from the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target, most
economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to ease further
next month when it conducts a comprehensive review of the
effects of its stimulus programme.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)