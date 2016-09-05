(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Dollar/yen slips following comments from BOJ's Kuroda
* Market may have been awaiting clearer easing hint -trader
* US jobs data doesn't rule out nor boost Fed rate hike
hopes
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 The dollar sagged against the
yen on Monday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
disappointed some investors who were looking for clearer hints
on the chances of more BOJ easing this month.
The dollar, which stood near 104.00 yen ahead of Kuroda's
comments, fell to 103.52 yen at one point and was last trading
at 103.64 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.
The greenback had set a five-week high of 104.32 yen on
Friday, after disappointing U.S. job figures did little to
change investors' perception that the Federal Reserve is likely
to raise interest rates in coming months.
The dollar has since pulled away from that peak as views
grow that a September hike is less likely than one in December.
Kuroda signalled his readiness to ease monetary policy
further using existing or new tools, shrugging off growing
market concerns that the bank is reaching its limits after an
already massive stimulus programme.
He also stressed the BOJ's comprehensive assessment of its
policies later this month won't lead to a withdrawal of easing.
The yen rose, however, as his comments disappointed some who
were looking for more explicit hints on the chances of the BOJ
aggressively easing policy at its next review on Sept. 20-21,
traders said.
"There were probably some hopes for something a little more
specific," said Shinsuke Sato, head of FX trading group for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Tokyo.
While the dollar could retreat further against the yen for
now, the greenback will probably hold firm ahead of the Fed's
policy meeting this month and its downside is fairly limited,
helped by potential unwinding of yen-bullish bets, Sato said.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday showed that currency speculators were net
long the yen in the week ended Aug. 30.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 95.721, managing to stay above a
one-week low of 95.189 set on Friday just after the U.S.
payrolls data.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs last month, the U.S.
Labor Department reported on Friday, below the 180,000 jobs that
economists had expected.
Yet, with the average payroll increase over the last three
months handily topping 200,000, investors concluded that the
data would not be a serious blow to the Fed's plan to raise
interest rates.
"The market's reaction is perfectly understandable. While
the headline figure was weak, the data did not completely rule
out the possibility of a rate hike in September," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1167, but was not
very far from Wednesday's three-week low of $1.1123.
There was limited reaction to the defeat of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in a local
election on Sunday.
CDU were beaten into third place after not only Social
Democrats but also the anti-immigrant and anti-Islam Alternative
for Germany (AfD) party in an election in her home district of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
The defeat, coupled with another drubbing that looms in two
weeks in Berlin, is casting an ominous shadow over the
Chancellor's hopes of winning - or even running - for a fourth
term in 2017.
"In the long run, this could become a really big story,
towards the German general election next year. If there are
fears that countries like Germany and France want to exit the
euro, talk of euro zone break-up may be rehashed for instance,"
Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase Bank.
A two-day summit of leaders from G20 nations that began on
Sunday in China has so far produced little in the way of
market-moving headlines. U.S. president Barack Obama described
his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "extremely
productive".
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO;
Editing by Kim Coghill)